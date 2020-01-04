Lee’s Summit North boys basketball coach Mike Hilbert promised his team could hit him in the face with a pie if it won its conference opener Friday.

Hayden Cole sank a season-high six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to help make that happen as the Broncos rallied for an 83-73 Suburban Big Six victory over host Lee’s Summit West.

Hilbert received his pie in the face in the locker room following the game.

The Broncos trailed the Titans 20-5 after the first quarter but cut the deficit to 40-31 by halftime.

The Broncos then reeled off 16 straight points to open the third quarter and take command.

Kellan Shilt drained four 3-pointers in the second half to record a career-high 18 points and Kolby Franklin added 17 as the Broncos improved to 3-6 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

WINNETONKA 49, VAN HORN 42: A second-half rally wasn’t enough as Van Horn suffered a non-conference home loss to the visiting Griffins Friday night.

The Falcons fell behind 13-7 after one quarter and trailed 26-16 at halftime before pulling within 33-27 with an 11-7 advantage in the third quarter. Winnetonka, though, held on for the win.

Jaden Monday scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Falcons (4-4) in it. Caleb Tanis added 10 points and Josh Anzaldo chipped in seven.

GRANDVIEW 72, GRAIN VALLEY 46: Visiting Grain Valley was no match for defending Class 4 state champion Grandview in a Suburban Small Seven matchup Friday.

The Eagles trailed just 16-13 after one quarter and 35-24 at halftime, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half.

Caden Matlon scored 18 points and Josh Kilpatrick added 15 as the Eagles dropped to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

Girls

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 54, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 35: Lee’s Summit North was unable to overcome a slow start in its Suburban Big Six opener Friday at Lee’s Summit West.

The Titans jumped to a 21-8 lead after one quarter and cruised to the win.

Lauren Draney and Elauni Bennett each scored eight points as the Broncos dropped to 2-5 overall.