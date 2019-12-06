AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Kearney

Phog Allen Classic

At William Chrisman High School

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Camdenton

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast vs. Kansas City Central

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek

8:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lutheran North

Van Horn Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Center vs. Barstow (fieldhouse)

5:30 p.m. — Ewing Kauffman Charter vs. Winnetonka (old gym)

8:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Springfield Glendale (fieldhouse)

Marshall Tournament

8:30 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Kirksville

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Norm Stewart Classic

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia

7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Incarnate Word Academy

Winnetonka Tournament

Gold Division

4 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Fort Osage vs. Platte County

5:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. Grandview

7 p.m. — Championship: Truman vs. Park Hill

Cardinal Division

5:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City

Marshall Tournament

7 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Marshall

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Pleasant Hill Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Fort Wayne Komets at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Phog Allen Classic

At William Chrisman High School

10 a.m. — Seventh-place game

11:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game

1 p.m. — Third-place game

2:30 p.m. — Championship

Van Horn Tournament

11:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game (old gym)

11:30 a.m. — Third-place game (fieldhouse)

3 p.m. — Championship (fieldhouse)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Van Horn Tournament

10 a.m. — Seventh-place game (old gym)

10 a.m. — Fifth-place game (fieldhouse)

1:30 p.m. — Third-place game (fieldhouse)

4:30 p.m. — Championship (fieldhouse)

Savannah Tournament

1:30 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman vs. Staley

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill Duals Tournament

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Truman girls at Lone Jack Girls Tournament

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Grain Valley Invitational

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lone Jack Tournament

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Pleasant Hill Invitational

9:30 a.m. — Van Horn at Knob Noster Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South Relays

10 a.m. — Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Golf: PGA Hero World Challenge, 10 a.m., 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Super-G, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: World Sevens Series: Women’s Pool Play, 11:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Rugby: World Sevens Series: Men’s Pool Play, 3 p.m., OLY (208)

• Speed skating: ISU World Cup: Kazakhstan, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Iowa at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Providence at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Swimming: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: NCAA semifinal: Washington State vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: Pac 12 Championship: Utah vs. Oregon, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• NBA: Denver at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Australasia Tour Emirates Australian Open, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• High school boys basketball: Grandview at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• NBA: Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College hockey: Minnesota at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College hockey: Penn State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: USC at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix Final, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: NCAA semifinal: UCLA vs. Stanford, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rodeo: Wrangler National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

Friday’s Radio

• College football: Pac 12 Championship: Utah vs. Oregon, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)