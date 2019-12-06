The Grain Valley girls swimming and diving team got the season off to a winning start.

The Eagles claimed three event wins to sweep the four-team meet Wednesday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Grain Valley topped St. Joseph Central 91-76, St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond 128-21 and Savannah 117.5-47.5.

Bailey Reich and Rachel Turpin led the way for the Eagles with each claiming an individual win while teaming with Maddie Epple and Alyssa Hanenkratt for a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4 minutes, 29.16 seconds.

Reich won the 100 backstroke in 1:18.70, while Epple tied for second (1:18.91). Reich (1:23.62) also finished second to Turpin (1:09.54) in the 100 butterfly.

Epple also captured second place in the 50 freestyle (29.50), and Peighton Ireland finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:39.87) for the Eagles.

Turpin teamed with Rhea’Leigh Stanley, Haylee Vermeland and Ella Boyle to take second in the 200 freestyle relay (2:06.24). Boyle finished third in both the 500 freestyle (7:01.90) and 100 breaststroke (1:27.38), and Stanley was third in the 100 freestyle (1:11.96).