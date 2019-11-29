The Bucklin/Macon County Bulldogs got off to a great start on Monday evening, defeating Keytesville 64-47. The Bulldog girls won the season opener at home in Bucklin.

BMC has now opened the season with a win in two of the past three seasons.

Sophomore Ali Burns led her team with 21 points, and Brookelyn Richards, Ashlyn Russell, and Kelsi Pate all posted 10. Burns narrowly missed a double-double with a game-high nine rebounds, and Richards had seven.

Head coach Kendra Gladbach acknowledged her team has some areas that need cleaning up, but she was pleased with the late-November performance.

BMC had 30 turnovers, but forced ample and did a good job of getting to the basket in transition. Sophomore Haley Herington recorded five steals alone.

"It was extremely sloppy, but we got it done," BMC coach Kendra Gladbach said. "We're young, and we're going to make mistakes. These girls blow my mind with how much they've improved, but I think they'll continue in that direction. It's encouraging having played a game before Thanksgiving because we know exactly what we have to work on before we start on a go, go, go run the next few weeks."

The Bulldogs have just two juniors and no seniors.

BMC travels to the Northwestern Invitational Tournament in Mendon beginning Monday.