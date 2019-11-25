Coming off a season in which the Lady Spartans struggled to find consistency in its play on a nightly basis, the Moberly varsity girls went 15-10 overall and 6-4 in North Central Missouri Conference play under Tony Vestal (47-28 record) who enters his fourth year as head coach.

“It was really a roller coaster season last year and couldn’t really find any consistency. We battled injuries the whole secondhalf of the season and just couldn’t ever find our groove. We competed and was always in ball games but just always had that bad quarter,” Lady Spartans coach Vestal said. “We had some good wins over Hickman in the Norm Stewart Shootout, a good home win against a good athletic Southern Boone team, and then had a good win against Hannibal at home.”

While looking to overcome last season's struggles, the Lady Spartans this 2019-2020 campaign will also be searching to fill a void left by a pair of key graduates. Sydney Flood is a two-time all-state player (5'11, 15 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 34 threes) now honing her skills at Lindenwood University at St. Charles, and Sydney Baughman (5'11, 6 ppg, 5.5 rpg) had been a stronghold around the rim the past couple of seasons.

Senior Aleesia Oliver, a 5'10 returning forward that averaged seven rebounds and about five points per outing, recognizes the challenges that lay ahead of this year's unit and said she is willing to step up her play and leadership to help make the Moberly program take positive strides forward.

“Last year we had Sydney Flood finishing out her senior year and for two to three years she played a major role on our girls team both offensively and defensively, so it will be difficult to find someone that will fill-in for her. I believe we have two girls that have stepped up to help fill-in with one of them being a freshman, Kennedy Messer, is doing real well right now but she has much to learn about the varsity level. We have quite a few sophomores who haven't played varsity are now stepping up to play varsity too,” said Oliver. “As you can tell, we're a more younger team now. There is more pressure put upon us seniors to lead by example and help teach the younger girls about playing at this level. Communication on the floor is going to play a key role in our team's development over the course of the season.”

Oliver also feels confident that three fellow classmates are determined to join her in making their mark with the program this winter campaign as well.

Shooting guard Mary Billington nailed 54 threes en route to being the team's second leading scorer at 14.5 points while averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists a year ago. Ma'Kayla Payne handled both the guard and forward positions on the floor and contributed four points and rebounds per contest as a starter as well. Meanwhile, senior Lauren Koenig came off the bench playing significant minutes a year ago but is looking to fill a bigger role as a guard.

“Ma'Kayla does a nice job of keeping our team together with her talks to us. She has become a better ball handler and helps keep our offense going. Mary will probably be our leading scorer and go-to player as we will try to get her open to take shots. Mary is use to being double-teamed by opponents like Sydney had been, but without having someone like Sydney with us it will be important for two or three of us to be able to take and make more shots because Mary will probably come up against that again this year,” said Oliver. “Lauren Koenig has improved in making her shots and it appears she will be a varsity starter for the first time in her career.”

Other than winning more games, a conference and a district championship this basketball season, Oliver was asked about personal goals she has made for her final term wearing a Lady Spartans uniform and her future plans after graduation.

“I'm feeling more confident in my basketball skills this year and I'm wanting to become more aggressive in posting up, knowing that I'm wanting to score and I'm more determined to become a scoring threat a lot more,” Oliver added. “I'm wanting to become a much stronger player in hopes of having some colleges look at me. I would like to play basketball in college while studying biological sciences to become a plastic surgeon.”

Brett Boyer and Shannon Mitchell accompany Vestal on the coaching sidelines as Moberly opens its new season Monday night at home against Monroe City as part of an immediate three-game home stand. Harrisburg pays a visit on Dec. 2 and three days later Moberly hosts Macon.

Warrenton will be the Lady Spartans opponent during the MRMC/Peak Sport & Spine Holiday Shootout taking place on the campus of Moberly Area Community College on Dec. 28 with a 6:30 p.m. tip off. Moberly girls also participate in the Warrenton Tournament held Jan. 13-17, and the Macon Tournament on Jan. 20-25.

Moberly is one of five schools within the North Central Missouri Conference assigned to Class 4 District 8 basketball tournament with the outsider being Warrenton. Joining the Spartans at this venue are Fulton, Hannibal, Kirksville and Mexico.

“We bring back some experience in three starters from last year, and then you throw in Lauren Koenig who played some important minutes for us at times last year. Sam Calvert has had a good summer for us, and we bring in a skilled freshman in Kennedy Messer who can score that basketball,” Lady Spartans coach Vestal said. “I feel like we have some good pieces coming back from last year and have some good senior leadership that can hopefully be a huge lift for us. I think we will struggle to score at times and will have to have some girls step up and help Mary out putting the basketball in the hope. We will definitely be different without Syd Flood out there and the 1,300 points that graduated so will need some kids to play bigger roles this year.”