AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

9:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Cal Express, Turlock Soccer Complex, Turlock, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Fort Osage

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Truman at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour DP World Tour Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• College basketball: North Carolina A&T vs. Nicholls State, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: PGA RSM Classic, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Charleston Classic, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Eastern Michigan vs. UMBC, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Charleston Classic, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Rhode Island vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Empire Classic third-place game, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Empire Classic championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Morehead State at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Charleston Classic semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College basketball: George Mason at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: LSU vs. Utah State, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school football: Mill Valley (Kan.) at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Cal Poly at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: South Dakota at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Colorado State at Wyoming, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Charleston Classic semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Houston at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

Friday’s Radio

• High school football: Grain Valley at Platte County, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: Game of the Week, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)