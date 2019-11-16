ST. PETERS, Mo. – Lee’s Summit North has put itself in a strong position to claim a state title.

Blue Springs assured itself of a pair of all-state finishes and Blue Springs South earned four second-day swims in Friday’s preliminaries at the Class 2 Missouri State High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Lee’s Summit North earned four No. 1 seeds for Saturday’s finals, and senior Daniel Worth broke his own state record in the 100-yard breaststroke as the Broncos earned multiple second-day swims.

Blue Springs seniors Tim Schweizer and Cogan Davis also both assured themselves of all-state honors by claiming berths in the finals.

Worth again led the way for the Broncos, swimming to top seeds in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley. His time of 53.81 seconds in the breaststroke shattered the Class 2 state mark of 55.12 he set in last season’s prelims. It also broke the 27-year-old overall mark of 54.78 set by Jeff Commings in 1991.

Worth also claimed the top seed in the 200 IM with a time of 1 minute, 51.70 seconds.

North junior Lance Godard earned a No. 1 seed in the 100 butterfly (50.53) and had the second best time in the 50 freestyle (21.01). Senior Andrew Bennett was third in the 50 freestyle (21.28) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (47.82).

All three North relays also earned second-day berths. The 200 medley relay team of Alder Harding, Worth, Godard and Bennett is the top seed after a time of 1:34.54 Friday. The 200 freestyle relay squad of Worth, Clayton Adkins, Bennett and Godard had the second best time of 1:26.40 to earn a spot in the finals. And the 400 freestyle relay team of Harding, Kyle Forlow, Grant Idoux and Adkins earned a spot in the consolation finals with a ninth-place time of 3:21.56.

Idoux and Adkins also should earn points in the 100 freestyle consolation finals by finishing 12th (49.85) and 14th (50.05), respectively. Ben Luna made the 200 IM consolation final by taking 15th (2:03.90), and Nick Wahlen made the 100 breaststroke consolation final with a 16th-place time of 1:02.82.

Harding narrowly missed in his two individual events, taking 19th in the 100 butterfly (55.11) and 20th in the 100 backstroke (57.33).

For Blue Springs, Schweizer enters the 100 breaststroke as the No. 3 seed after a swim of 58.36 seconds. Davis will be the No. 7 seed in the 100 backstroke (53.84). Davis was also 23rd in the 50 freestyle (22.89).

Those two also teamed with Grayden Peoples and Jack Johnson to take 16th in the 200 medley relay (1:43.76). Peoples finished just short in the 500 freestyle in 19th (5:05.51).

Josh Hafner captured Blue Springs South’s lone second day swim, finishing 13th in the 100 freestyle (49.89).

All three South relay teams made the consolation finals as well. The 400 freestyle relay team of Hafner, Landon Luke, Chason Smith and George Bahr were 12th (3:23.00). The 200 medley relay of Ryan Griffel, Bahr, Luke and Hafner finished 14th (1:43.46). The 200 free relay squad of Carter McIntosh, Smith, Luke Fournier and Luke were 15th (1:33.09).

Bahr will be the first alternate in the 200 freestyle after finishing 17th in 1:48.47.

The finals are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday following the 9 a.m. diving competition.

In Class 1 diving Thursday, Grain Valley’s Jackson Lane finished 25th with a score of 144.85 in the preliminaries.