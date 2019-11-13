The St. James Lady Tigers are looking at improving on their 13-16 season from last year and are wanting to move past the sectional game.

Last year the team won a district title before falling to Saxony Lutheran in sectionals who was 23-8 on the season. They are also looking at improving their 2-5 Four Rivers Conference record.

St. James is led by Terry Wells who is in his eighth season at the school. He is assisted by Jim Engelbrecht, Kristin Lorts and Vince Perona.

Wells has collected a 152-49 record at St. James and has a 205-124 coaching record overall.

The Lady Tigers will return three starters from last year including Hannah Marcee who was All-Conference and All-District. Riley Whitener was the Four Rivers Conference 6th Man of the Year.

Marcee is returning with 10 points per game. The other returning starters are Bailey Wells and Alyson Bullock. Whitener, Audrey Marcee and Caily Sanders are returning varsity players from last year. Audrey is the lone senior on the team.

“Camille Bullock played mostly at the junior varsity level last year. We look for her to carve out a role at the varsity level this year as well as captaining and taking a leadership role at the junior varsity level,” Wells said. “Chloe Krause will be joining St. James this year also after her family moved into the district. She is a two-year varsity letterman who will bring even more experience to this Tiger Team. We have a few freshmen who could enter this mix also to provide us some depth if needed. We will just have to see how they develop and where they fit depending on our team needs.”

One thing that has not changed is the goals of the program.

“Our goals are always the same. Don't ask for effort, compete for a conference title and play our best ball at the end of the year,” Wells said.

Even though most of the team is returning, they have a few new changes.

“We have made the changes we feel are appropriate for our change in personnel. How we approach coaching the kids won't change but we will make some strategic adjustments that hopefully fit this group the best,” Wells noted.

He said one of the toughest games of the season is their first one against last year’s Class 2 Final Four bound Licking Wildcats on November 26.