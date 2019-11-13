The Rolla wrestling team is looking to improve on last year’s 16-win season for both girls and boys.

Boys

The boys program was 16-2 last year. They are led by Marty Hauck who has a record at Rolla of 74-14 since the winter of 2015 and has 168 wins in his career. He is assisted by Jeremy Jamison who was a 2-time state qualifier. He is also aided by Kyle Meyer and Brendon Fox who were 4-time state champions and both of them wrestled at Stanford.

Last year Rolla had its fourth straight top 10 finish and helped to produce the Bulldogs’ first undefeated state champion in Nate Pulliam.

The Bulldogs are returning 10 starters this year and five of them are state medalists.

“Our goals are pretty simple- to build relationships, educate each other, have passion in what we do, develop leadership and compete at the highest level we can at the correct time,” Hauck said.

“I coached the US U-15 Greco Roman team in Budapest, Hungary at the world championships and we also had kids come out to a camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Co., with me over the summer. I think they had a blast while learning a ton.”

Sophomore Hunter Hoffman was 30-12 last year and won an Ozark Conference title at the 106-pound weight class.

Junior Xander Sederburg was 45-6 and placed sixth in the state championship at the 120-pound weight class.

“Xander is returning from placing at state last year. He had his best offseason he has ever had,” Huack stated.

Senior Zack Fenell was fourth in state last year with his 25-3 record in the 126-pound class.

“Zack Fennell is a three-time returning state placer who is looking for that championship. He has had a great fall and I am looking forward to watching him in his senior campaign,” Hauck said.

Junior Nate Pullman Was a conference, district and state champion after he went 27-0 in the 132-pound weight class.

“Nate is returning from his undefeated state championship run last season in the best form he has been in up to date. He placed fourth at Fargo and has concentrated on wrestling this summer more than ever,” Hauck said of the wrestler.

Sophomore Hayden Fane was 34-11 last year and won a conference title while also placing fifth in the state tournament.

“Hayden is returning from his fifth place finish at state last season. He was recovering from an injury so we are excited to see what he can do if he can stay healthy,” Hauck noted.

Senior Colton Franks placed sixth at state and was 35-16 last season in the 182-pound division.

“Franks is returning from getting his first medal at state and has a whole new level of potential he has shown himself over the offseason,” Hauck said.

Senior Juton Briggs is returning to the mat this season after he was injured last year. He was a state qualifier as a sophomore.

The Bulldogs have several other returning athletes that are also looking for success this year.

Junior Billy Cowen was 7-5 last year at the 113-pound weight class. Dathan Mickem was 27-11 last season and is looking at moving up in conference and districts where he competes at the 138-pound weight class. Senior Wyatt Sowers won 31 matches last season in the 145-pound category. Sophomore Andre Ridenhour is going to compete in the 152-pound weight class and was 29-21 last season while junior Titus Taylor returns in the 160-pound weight class where he was 18-10 last season. Junior Victor Nam is the planned starter in the 195-pound class while senior David Rogers was 18-15 last year in the 200-pound weight class.

“Hunter Hoffman, Andre Ridenhour and Dathan Mickem have all been within one match of

punching their ticket to state, who are returning in hopes of becoming not only a state qualifier

but a state medalist. Justin Briggs was out last season and was a qualifier the year before so

hopefully these guys can stay healthy and keep progressing the way that they have been,” Hauck said. “Hoffman lost in overtime at districts to the fourth place finisher last year.”

Like any season, staying healthy is absolutely key.

“If we can stay healthy and focused, I think we will be able to compete fairly well. We have several returning starters who know what it will take to do well at each event as they have seen this level before,” Hauck said.

Girls

The girls were 16-1 last season and had a full lineup of girls for the first time the state separated the genders.

“We will have a full lineup of girls again this year. The exciting part this year for us is that we added a women’s assistant coach who has brought us several more girls interested in the sport as he is on the other side of the building,” Hauck said of the team. “We will actually have spots being competed all the way through the lineup.”

The only state qualifier for Rolla was Hannah O’Conner. She had to withdraw from the state championship with an injury.

“Hannah O’Connor is our only state qualifier returning from last year who was pulled out of the state tournament due to an injury after winning her wrestleback match. She is hungrier this year and is looking to be on the stand,” Hauck said.

“We had a few girls one match away from being a qualifier last year and have been in the room and worked this offseason, unlike last year. We have some really athletic girls that have joined us as well, which will make an impact in our lineup right away, I fee.”

The Bulldogs will begin their season on November 26 against the Union Wildcats.