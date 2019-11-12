Missouri S&T traveled to Indiana and Illinois over the weekend and fell in both games.

The Missouri S&T volleyball team came into the weekend on a hot streak that included defeating Drury.

Rolla traveled to Evansville, Indiana on Friday and fell 2-3 in five sets. S&T lost the first set 18-25 but won the next two to pick up a 2-1 lead. The Screaming Eagles picked up a second win and outscored S&T 22-25 in the fourth set to tie the game. Missouri S&T then fell 6-15 in the final set.

The Lady Miners traveled to Lebanon, Illinois on Saturday and faced McKendree. They trailed 22-25 after the first set and tied everything up during the second one, 25-17. The Bearcats outscored the Miners 25-18 and 25-22 in the final two sets to earn a 3-1 win.

S&T is sitting at 20-8 on the year and 7-6 in GLVC action. The Lady Miners are sitting in seventh place along with Southern Indiana and the University of Illinois at Springfield. They will need to win at least one of their final two games to make the postseason tournament.

They will host the University of Missouri at St. Louis, who is sitting in the top four of the tournament, and the Lindenwood Lions this weekend.