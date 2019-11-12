The Missouri S&T football team traveled to St. Charles on Saturday and took on the Lindenwood Lions in a game that had implications on who won the Great Lakes Valley Conference championship.

The Miners and Lions were both tied at 31 each at the end of regulation when Lindenwood scored a touchdown on the first possession and held the Miners scoreless. The Lindenwood Lions won the game 37-31 to win the GLVC title.

The Lions opened the scoring as Payton Rose connected on a 9-yard pass from Cade Brister on the Lions’ first drive of the contest to take an early 7-0 lead with 12:14 left in the quarter.

The Miners’ Ben Styron capped off a 4-minute drive for the Miners with a field goal to cut the Lion lead to just four points. S&T made up for the deficit after the Lions turned the ball back over just a few minutes later and scored on a 3-yard run from Aaron Maya. Missouri S&T took a 10-7 lead with just 2:33 left in the quarter. The Miners went and added another running touchdown from Payton McAlister to extend the lead to 17-7 after the first.

The second quarter of the game was slower on the scoring as the Miners and Lions each scored once. Lindenwood score with 10:01 left in the first half on a 17-yard pass from Brister to make the score 17-14. Rolla scored with just 15 seconds left in the half as the Miners topped off an 82-yard drive that lasted almost the entire final four minutes. Brennan Simms ran in a 1-yard quarterback keeper to give the Miners a 24-14 advantage.

The second half went the way of the Lions as Brister scored with 5:01 left in the third quarter on a 21-yard quarterback keeper. Lindenwood tied the game up at the end of the period when Brett Garner connected on a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 24-24 with one quarter left to go.

Brister broke free again shortly into the fourth quarter as he ran in a 37-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 31-24 lead. The Miners struck back on the next drive of 77 yards as Simms connected with Breon Michel for a 17-yard score to tie it back up at 31.

S&T had one more chance with under 10 seconds to go. The Miners missed a 41-yard field goal to win the game.

Lindenwood won the coin toss in overtime to get the first possession and scored on a 12-yard pass to Glen Gibbon. The Miners blocked the extra point to make the score 37-31. The Lions held S&T to four shots to the endzone and knocked away the final pass to win the game and the GLVC title as the team picked up its seventh win of the season.

The Miners fell to 6-4 in the regular season and are 3-3 in conference play. Their other losses are to Indy and Truman State on the road.

Simms had 27 completions in the game and 371 yards from the air. He threw for a touchdown and threw one interception. Two Miners had over 100 yards receiving in the loss. Logan Armontrout had 11 catches for 136 yards and Michel caught seven passes for 135. McAlister and Moya both rushed for a touchdown in the game.

S&T will host McKendree in Rolla at 1 p.m. this Saturday. It will be Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day for the team.