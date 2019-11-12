Rolla's Emma Puetz and Izzy Frost take on the best of Missouri

The Rolla Lady Bulldogs finished their 2019 cross country season with senior Emma Puetz and freshman Izzy Frost qualifying for the state championship. This was the first season that Missouri has held the state championship in Columbia.

Puetz wrapped up her season with All-Ozark Conference, sectional qualifier and state qualifier honors. She placed 52nd in the field of 170 runners, running a time of 19:39 in the meet. She was joined by Frost, who as a freshman, will pick up the torch next season and use this season’s 82nd place finish to help her improve in the next several years. She ran 20:07 in her final race of the season.

Both girls will join the rest of the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs this spring on the track.