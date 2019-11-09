ATHENS, Ga. — After a bye week and two disappointing road losses, Missouri sought a reversal of fortunes in its toughest atmosphere yet.

Playing in front of 92,476 at Sanford Stadium against No. 6 Georgia on Saturday night, the Tigers never found the spark they desperately needed.

They never scored either.

The Bulldogs shut out the Tigers 27-0 to maintain a clear path to the Southeastern Conference championship game in December.

Missouri falls to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in SEC play as its losing streak reaches three games. Georgia (8-1, 5-1) will likely climb in the College Football Playoff rankings following Alabama’s loss to LSU earlier Saturday.

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury suffered two weeks ago at Kentucky, didn't take a single snap against Georgia. Taylor Powell was behind center most of the game for the Tigers. Third-string quarterback Connor Bazelak warmed up second-team within an hour of kickoff and relieved Powell in the fourth quarter.

In Powell’s first collegiate start for the Tigers, he completed 10 of 22 passes for 84 yards and an interception.

Bazelak, playing in his second game of the season, drove MU down the field late to the doorstep of the end zone, but the Tigers couldn’t score after incomplete passes on third and fourth downs. On two drives, Bazelak completed eight passes on 12 attempts for 64 yards.

Missouri held Georgia out of the end zone for a 41-minute stretch of the game, with the Bulldogs scoring a touchdown on their opening drive but not again until the first minute of the final period.

Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blakenship put four of his five field-goal attempts through the uprights to create distance between the two teams, while Missouri entered the red zone for the first time with less than seven minutes remaining.

The Tigers finished the night with 197 total yards compared to the Bulldogs’ 339.

Missouri returns home for an 11 a.m. kickoff against No. 10 Florida next Saturday.

