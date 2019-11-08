The Miners are traveling to St. Charles on Saturday to face Lindenwood who is leading the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

The Miners are coming into the game with a 6-3 record on the year with just two games left in the season. Last week they defeated Southwest Baptist 62-0 while the Lions defeated the nationally ranked Indy Greyhounds.

This is the first time both teams have met since 2013 as Lindenwood joined the GLVC this season from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA).

The Miners are coming off a good week as Tershawn Wharton was the conference defensive player of the week and Ben Styron was selected as the top special teams player last week. On the other side the Lions have the top offensive player from last week in Cade Brister.

S&T put up 585 yards of total offense and kept SBU to just 272 in the game. The Miners quarterback Brennon Simms had 285 yards in the game last week and scored four times. He is third in the GLVC with 2,260 passing yards and scoring on 19 plays.

He will need big games from Logan Armontrout, Josh Brown and Payton McAlister. They all have combined for over 1,200 yards on the season.

Deshawn Jones earned his 14th 100-plus yard game of his career last week and will need another big game to come out on top.

Justin Onwugbufor has 75 tackles on the season while both Stefan Camplin and Dontay White have around 100 between the two of them.

Syron became the first kicker in conference history to top 300 yards. The all-time for a Miner is 305.

The Lions put up 541 yards last week over Indy behind Brister who has 2,925 this season with 30 touchdowns. Smith led the Lions with 115 yards. The Lions are averaging 449 yards a game this season but have outscored their opponents by one point. Their top tackler is Drew Seers with 120 tackles.

The game will begin at 1 p.m. in St. Charles.