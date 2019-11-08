The Missouri S&T volleyball team is having one of the best years in the school’s history.

The Missouri S&T volleyball team is having one of the best years in the school’s history.

They are currently sitting in sixth place in the Great Lake Valley Conference and the Lady Miners are coming off a big win over the Drury Lady Panthers. They have four conference games remaining on the season.

This Friday they travel to Evansville Indiana to take on the Southern Indiana Lady Eagles. USI is 13-13 on the season and 5-6 in GLVC action. That game will begin at 7 p.m. Rolla will then stop at McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill., on the way back to Missouri Saturday at 3 p.m. Mckendree is 11-14 this year and 4-7 in conference play.

The Lady Miners will close their season out with Senior Night on the 15th and 16th. They will face the University of Missouri at St. Louis on the 15th at 7 p.m. and Lindenwood from St. Charles on the 16th at 3 p.m. UMSTL is 23-3 on the year and sitting in third in the GLVC standings. Lindenwood is 8-20 on the season.

As of right now, the Lady Miners would face the Lady Tritons from No. 3 UMSTL if they played right now in the GLVC Tournament.