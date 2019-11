AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 2

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Fort Zumwalt West

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Troy Buchanan

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 3 Missouri State Championships

At Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Windsor-Imperial

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Francis Borgia

8 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Logan-Rogersville

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

11:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 Missouri State High School Championships, Gans Creek, Columbia (girls at 11:30 a.m.; boys at 12:35 p.m.)

12:05 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships, Gans Creek, Columbia (boys at 12:05 p.m.; girls at 1:05 p.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 3 Missouri State Championships

At Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau

6 p.m. — Third-place match

7:30 p.m. — Championship

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Turkish Airlines Open, 5 a.m., 10 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Track & field: World Para Championships, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Knoxville, 11 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Tennis: Next Gen Finals, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC semifinal: Florida vs. Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Knoxville/Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: Bryant at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC semifinal: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s soccer: Sweden at United States, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• College football: Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m., TNT (51)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: France, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: LPGA TOTO Japan Classic, 9 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Rodeo: PBR World Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Portland at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT (51)

Thursday’s Radio

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Indiana State at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)