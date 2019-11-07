The Rolla boys soccer team picked up their fourth district championship in as many years on Wednesday night at Union High School as they defeated the Washington Bluejays 3-2.

The Rolla boys soccer team picked up their fourth district championship in as many years on Wednesday night at Union High School as they defeated the Washington Bluejays 3-2. The team is now 17-7-1 on the year.

The Bulldogs began their scoring with a goal from Mohamad Alamaldien with 20 minutes remaining in the first half of the contest. Rolla would add to their lead after another goal from Alamaldien with just eight minutes left in the half and enjoyed a two goal advantage at the break.

The Blue Jays came out in the second half and put on the pressure. Both teams remained physical during the beginning and Washington scored their first goal of the night.

With less than two minutes left the Bulldogs put in their third goal of the day from Gabe Stanislawski to provide some insurance. However, the Blue Jays scored less than a minute later to make the score 3-2. Rolla did a great job of clock management the rest of the way and walked off the pitch with a 3-2 win.

Quincy Cummings and Joel Schott had and assist each in the win.

Now, with a fourth straight district championship, Coach Mike Howard has led 18 teams to district titles in his 29 years as a coach. It is also Rolla’s 31st program district title in soccer when you combine the boys and girls teams. This is the third group of boys to win district titles in all four years.

“I am very proud of this group. It was a tough district draw with every game between the four teams being decided by one goal over the course of the regular season and postseason,” Howard said. “So thrilled we were able to advance, (this was) no easy task.

“Now we have a great St. Dominic team waiting for us in St. Louis. It’s a great opportunity for us to take on one of the best teams Missouri.”

The Bulldogs will travel to St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon on November 12 to take on a strong team with experience in the Final Four over the last few years.