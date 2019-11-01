Tigers fall in opening round and Bulldogs exit in semifinals

St. James 14-14-5

The Lady Tigers finished their season with 14 wins. St. James faced a tough Sullivan team who came into the game with 18 wins and lost in two sets in the opening round of districts by scores of 17-25 and 15-25.

“We didn’t play our best and that credit goes to Sullivan for serving and hitting at us so we could not get a good pass up to run what we needed to run on offense,” Head S.t James coach Julie Guese said after the Sullivan match.

The Tigers improved over their nine-win season last year. They had wins over New Haven, Union, Belle, Linn, Cuba, DIxon, Warrenton, St. Louis Christian, Salem, Bourbon, Steelville, Herculaneum, and Potosi. Their five ties were to Bourbon, Cuba, Grandview (Hillsboro), Pacific and Orchard Farms.

St. James went 2-2-1 in the Cuba Tournament where they made it to the championship, but fell to Warrenton to place second. They were also 3-2 in the Megan Gross Invitational, and 0-3-1 at the St. Clair Tournament.

“We had a decent season, and I’m proud of this team. They really have come a long way in the past few years,“ Guese said about the year.

Rolla 21-13-1

The Rolla Lady Bulldogs fell in the semifinal round of the district championship.

Rolla ended their year with another 20-win season. The Lady Bulldogs had 19 wins in 2017 and 25 last year.

Rolla defeated the Waynesville Lady Tigers in the first round 2-0 against the 12-18-2 neighbors. Rolla then fell in two sets to the Willard Lady Tigers who picked up their 31st win of the season and would go on to defeated the Camdenton Lakers in two sets to win their sixth straight district title.

Rolla began the season with a 2-1 win over Springfield Central on September 3. They suffered five losses in a row before defeating Nedrix Hall in the Edwardsville Tournament in Illinois. Rolla would bounce around the next few weeks, picking up wins over St. James, Crowley’s Ridge Academy (Arkansas), Poplar Bluff and Willow Springs. They were the runner-up in the West Plains Tournament.

Rolla would close out September with wins over Sullivan, Union and Licking. October began strong as they defeated West Plains at home. Rolla won their home tournament after defeating Houston, Mexico, Osage twice, Sullivan and Summersville.

The final stretch for Rolla was a great final lap as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Owensville, Hillcrest, Waynesville and Camdenton.