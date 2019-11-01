The Rolla Bulldogs soccer team ended their regular season on the road in Springfield with a 15-7-1 record. They fell to Kickapoo 0-2 in the game to finish the Ozark Conference with a 6-3 record.

The junior varsity team fell 0-6 to Kickapoo and finished their season 5-4-1.

The Bulldogs will begin districts next week as No. 2 Rolla will face the the third seed Pacific Indians. The Bulldogs defeated the Indians on October 2 in Pacific.

The other semifinal of the tournament is the No. 1 Washington Blue Jays against the No. 4 Union Wildcats.

Both games will take place on Monday in Union with the first game beginning around 5 p.m., and then Rolla will play at 7 p.m.

The winner of both games will play for the championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m.