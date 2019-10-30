Blue Springs senior tennis player Bentley Walters finished her high school career with an all-state honor.

After losing in the consolation semifinals Saturday at the Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Tennis Championships at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Walters bounced back again to win the seventh-place match and secure an all-state honor.

Walters played Columbia Rock Bridge’s Maggie Lin close in an 8-6 loss in the consolation semifinal.

But she blanked Ashley Firoved of Troy Buchanan in the seventh-place singles match to end her prep career.

In Friday’s opening rounds, she lost in the first round but bounced back with a pair of wins to advance to Saturday.