The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs competed this week in Eureka in the cross country district meet. The Lady Bulldogs had two girls qualify for sectionals next week while the boys team saw their season come to an end.

The Lady Bulldogs qualified senior Emma Puetz who placed third with a time of 19:18. Freshman Izzy Frost placed 17th with the time of 20:19. The top 30 runners moved on to the next meet.

Junior Mercedez Carpenter placed 48th with a time of 22:19. Freshman Kenzie Duvel, sophomore Mary Romine, and juniors Kate Cambell and Mallory Moats all placed from 60th-71st in the meet.

“The girls had a great outing on Saturday. Another week with more personal records,” Rolla cross country coach Rhett Cook said. “For some, it was the last meet of the season and they went out with their heads held high and new personal records for the season. These ladies have competed week in and week out improving everyday.

“Emma and Izzy continue to compete at a high level every week and will be advancing to sectionals because of it. I am excited for the upcoming weekend with these two talented runners.“

The Bulldogs ended their season by running well in the tough meet.

Senior Noah Crutcher led the team with his 51st place finish in 18:10 during the race. Junior Orion Parker ran 18:36 to earn 60th place.

Sophomore John Lashley, freshman Jeremiah Hower, sophomore Tyler Die, and sophomore Kendall Smith all placed from 77th to 82nd in the meet.

“This group of guys had a good outing with very strong competition. I am very proud of their achievements this year,” Cook noted of the boys. “They have been a great group to work together and build a strong team bond. I have had a lot of fun training and working with this group of guys. They all ran very strong races and will be back next year.”

Cook also took some time to commend the senior.

“Noah Crutcher led the pack this meet and has shown great leadership for the team this year. He has been so strong mentally and physically for the boys team this year,” he said.

The sectional meet is scheduled to be next Saturday in Washington.