Kansas City Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson is searching for some answers.

Following a spirited 6-4 Friday night win over visiting Toledo, in which his Mavericks roared out of the gate to take an early 3-0 lead, the same team was flat from the opening puck drop in a disheartening 4-2 loss to the Walleye Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The weekend split left the Mavericks with a 2-4-0-0 record for October. The Mavericks play a three-game set with Wichita this weekend with home games Friday and Saturday and a Sunday contest at Wichita.

And before the Thunder roll into town, Dickson is going to get one thing straight with his team.

“If you don’t want to play Mavericks hockey, we’re going to find someone who does,” Dickson said after his team was outshot 12-1 early in the first period as the Walleye grabbed a 2-0 lead on power play goals by Zack Phillips and Brandon Anselmini.

“We came out flat in the first period – unacceptable! We’re down 2-0 in the first period after being ahead 3-0 (Friday) night. I can’t explain it, but I’m going to get some answers this week, and there may be some surprises as two who plays in our next game because what I’m seeing is disappointing and unacceptable.”

The Mavericks cut the deficit in half on a Justin Woods power play goal at the 6:47 mark of the second period, but a goal by Abbott Girduckis at 10:03 helped the Walleye regain their two-goal advantage.

Greg Betzold’s goal at 14:00 made the game interesting as the Mavericks trailed 3-2 going into the final period.

But a 4-on-4 goal by Mark Auk made it 4-2 at 9:11 of the third period, and the Mavericks could get no closer.

BIG DEBUT: Free agent acquisition and Missouri native Michael Parks made his Mavericks debut last Friday, scoring two goals and notching an assist in his first game as a Maverick.

VISITING THE SIN BIN: Friday night’s game between the Mavericks and Walleye featured 62 penalty minutes between both teams. The Mavs’ 31 were a season high.

MITCH-A-PALOOZA: Forward Mitch Hults is the Mavericks’ points leader after a three-point performance in Friday’s game, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He has six points, with a goal and five assists, in six games.

MILESTONE APPROACHES: Mavericks captain Rocco Carzo needs one goal to reach 100 career ECHL goals. He is currently fourth in team history with 63 goals.

VETERAN STATUS: Mavericks forward and assistant captain Darian Dziurzynski played in his 200th career ECHL game Friday night. That officially makes him a veteran for contract purposes.

AHL ASSIGNMENTS: The Mavericks currently have four players assigned from team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat, on the roster – Hults, defensemen Terrance Amorosa and Zach Osburn and goaltender Nick Schneider.