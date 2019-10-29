St. James falls to Pacific on Senior Night, Miners fall to nationally-ranked Indy and Bulldogs defeat Central

St. James falls to Pacific on Senior Night

The Tigers honored all of the fall seniors before the varsity game began against Pacific Friday night and both sides came into the season looking for their first win of the year at 0-8.

Unfortunately for St. James, Pacific managed to pick up that win in a 35-0 shutout, despite some Indian turnovers.

The Indians picked up an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter after a Tiger turnover midway through the quarter.

Pacific scored twice more in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 21-0 lead.

Both teams were scoreless in the third due to some great defense. The Indians added two more touchdowns in the final quarter to create the final margin.

Senior Rustin Branum was 4-16 during the game. He completed four passes to senior Logan Saxbury for 37 yards. Sophomore Logan Sparks had a reception in the final regular season game. Freshman Cody Wilfong led the team to give a hint of his future potential down the road as he rushed for 56 yards to lead the team. Saxbury added 19 yards on his own from five carries.

The shining light was on several of the seniors as Saxbury and Branum led the team in tackles with 32 between the two of them. That was half of the 66 team total on the night.

The Tigers will visit Blair Oaks this Friday in the first round of the district playoffs at 7 p.m.

Miners fall to nationally-ranked Indy

The Miners traveled to Indiana to face the University of Indianapolis in Great Lake Valley action. They fell in the game 7-48 to third in the NCAA Division II Super Region Three rankings.

The Greyhounds took a 7-0 lead after the first quarter when TJ Edwards scored off of a 3-yard quarterback keeper.

Indy added another touchdown just before halftime from Al McKeller off his 6-yard run to gain a 14-0 lead.

The Greyhounds outscored the Miners 20-7 in the third quarter of the game after McKeller ran in his second touchdown of the night just 40 seconds into the half. Daveon Bell caught a pass from Edwards with nine minutes in the period. Indy blocked a punt in the S&T endzone to grab a 34-0 lead. The Miners ended the period with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brennon Simms to Breon Michel at the 2:14 mark. Indy added 14 more points in the final quarter.

Simms passed for 107 yards in the loss. A total of eight Miners caught passes for 164 yards.

Missouri S&T Will host Southwest Baptist this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Bulldogs football defeats Central

The Bulldogs traveled to Springfield to face the Central Bulldogs for the final regular season game of the year. Rolla picked up a big 58-6 win in the game.

The Bulldogs secured the game after the first quarter with a comfortable 35-0 lead. Junior Malaki Ray and senior Dawit Pritchett scored in the first quarter. The defense also put up some points off turnovers.

Rolla went into halftime with a 42-0 lead after senior Colton Franks scored off of a 15-yard run.

Senior Jack Hounsom ran in a touchdown midway through the quarter to give rolla a 48-0 lead. As the period was closing out, Pritchett scored on a 1-yard run to give Rolla a 56-0 lead. The Bulldogs defense added a safety with less than a minute to go and led 58-0 after three quarters of action.

Central scored its only touchdown late in the game as Ashton Stin connected with Isaiah Harvey on a short pass in the red zone to stop the shutout.

Rolla improved its record to 4-5 on the year.

It was a slow night for quarterback Jack Hounsom as he only passed for 23 yards. He relied on the ground forces to do the rest with the running attack.

The running backs ran 40 times and accumulated 453 yards in the win. A total of 10 Bulldogs ran the ball and sophomore Ben Tiddy led the team with his 81 yards. Pritchett scored three times on the ground. Hounsom, Franks and Ray also scored a touchdown in the win.

Three Bulldogs had interceptions. They were from Hunter, junior Ethan Stephenson and junior Gus Gremp. Gremp, senior Elijah Cunningham, sophomore Kendrick Steagall, and senior David Redding all recovered a fumble.

The Bulldogs will travel to Jefferson City to Face Helias Catholic in the first round of the district playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m.