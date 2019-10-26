AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Toledo Walleye at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

Noon — Liberty at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 4 District 7 meet, Lee’s Summit North High School

10 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 District 8 meet, Jesse James Park, Kearney

10 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Warrensburg High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs (Bentley Walters) at Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Tennis Individual Championships (singles), Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Joseph Central at Bode Middle School, St. Joseph

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Truman High School

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Van Horn

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Truman

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit West High School

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Grandview

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At Notre Dame de Sion High School

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Kansas City Southeast

Class 3 District 15 Tournament

At St. Pius X High School

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Cristo Rey

WHAT’S ON

This weekend’s television/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Basel/Vienna/WTA Elite Trophy Shuhai, 6 a.m., 3 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour Portugal Masters, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Wisconsin at Ohio State, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Culver-Stockton at Peru State, 11 a.m., KSMO 62 (10)

• College football: Oklahoma at Kansas State, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Miami (Fla.) at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Iowa at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Appalachian State at South Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: San Jose State at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA ZOZO Championship, 11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: USTA Women’s Pro Circuit: Macon, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas Roadhouse 200, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Auburn at LSU, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Texas at TCU, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Maryland at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Syracuse at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Florida International at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• College football: Indiana at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Tulane at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: South Florida at East Carolina, 2:45 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup: Canada vs. Brazil, 2:48 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• College football: Duke at North Carolina, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: South Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m., NBA (273)

• College hockey: Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Central Florida at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Texas Tech at Kansas, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Memphis at Tulsa, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Notre Dame at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Colorado State at Fresno State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• College football: Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Puebla at América, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• MLB World Series: Houston at Washington, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Boxing: Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 8 p.m., SHOW (218)

• Women’s college soccer: San Diego at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tigres UANL, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• NHL: Calgary at Winnipeg, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• College football: Utah State at Air Force, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Washington State at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA ZOZO Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: California at Utah, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Alabama A&M at Alabama State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: San Diego at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Radio

• College football: Oklahoma at Kansas State, 11 a.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Pittsburg State at Central Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Lincoln at Northwest Missouri, 2 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College football: Auburn at LSU (in progress), 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Texas Tech at Kansas, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Northwest Missouri at Duke (exhibition), 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College football: Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM, 980 AM)

• MLB World Series: Houston at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Basel/Vienna/WTA Shenzhen, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: European Tour Portugal Masters, 7:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Augsburg at Wolfsburg, 9:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Minnesota at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: USTA Women’s Pro Circuit: Macon final, 11 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8), Telemundo (14)

• NFL: Denver at Indianapolis, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA ZOZO Championship, noon, 6:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Alabama at South Carolina, noon, ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: Tennessee at Florida, noon, SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Toluca, 12:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Rugby: World Cup semifinals, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, 1:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR First Data 500, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: Wisconsin at Northwestern, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college soccer: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college soccer: South Carolina at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s pro soccer: NWSL Final: Chicago at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Golden State at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Senegal, 2:50 p.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)

• NFL: Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Skate America, 3:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NHL: St. Louis at Detroit, 4 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college soccer: Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Georgetown College at Kentucky, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL: Boston at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• MLB World Series: Houston at Washington (if necessary), 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NFL: Green Bay at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Rugby: World Cup semifinal: Wales vs. South Africa, 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Cleveland at New England, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Detroit, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB World Series: Houston at Washington (if necessary), 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Green Bay at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., KCFX (101.1 FM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Paris/WTA Shenzhen, 5 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• College golf: East Lake Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup: Argentina vs. Spain, 3 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• NFL: Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA: Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• NBA: Charlotte at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)

Monday’s Radio

• NFL: Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)