The Bulldogs were able to pick up two wins this week in four games as one was postponed due to the weather.

The Bulldogs were able to pick up two wins this week in four games as one was postponed due to the weather.

The Bulldogs took a hard loss to the Central Bulldogs from Springfield last Thursday, 3-4, in a physical game where Springfield Central came from behind to win.

Rolla then fell to Parkway Central in the first game of the Thomas Whitefield Games, 0-2. The Bulldogs improved the record on Saturday when they defeated Harrisonville in their final home game of the season, 1-0 in extra periods. Gabe Stanislawski scored in the second overtime off of a pass from Jack Gesualdi. Josiah Homan record the shutout at keeper.

The Bulldogs traveled on to Camdenton on Tuesday and defeated the Lakers in conference action, 4-1. Evan Moore and Stanislawski had two goals each in the win with Nathan Clingenpeel and Stanislawski assisting them.

That improved the Bulldogs to 15-6-1 on the season and they are one win from a share of the Ozark Conference title if Parkview defeats Glendale on October 30.

The Bulldogs final game will be at Kickapoo on October 29. They will play Pacific in the first round of districts on November 4.