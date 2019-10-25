Rolla and St. James gearing up for the postseason in the road to state

St. James Tigers (Class 3 District 5, Washington )

The Tigers will travel to Washington for their district meet at Big Driver Range.

The Tigers will have mostly familiar teams as a majority of them are from the 4 Rivers Conference. The teams are Ava, Buffalo, Marshfield, Owensville, Pacific, Salem, St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia, Sullivan, Union and Willow Springs.

The estimated cutoff time for the boys is 19:00. Freshman Silas Redburn is ranked 21st with a time of 18:31 that was run at the Four Rivers Conference Championship a few weeks ago. The Tigers Zachary Deardeuff is sitting at 30th in the rankings with a time of 19:04 at the conference meet.

On the girls side, the mark to qualify is below 23:00. The Lady Tigers Erika Deardeuff had a time of 23:06 at the conference championship.

The sectional will be back in Washington next week.

Rolla Bulldogs (Class 4 District 4, Eureka)

The Rolla Bulldogs will travel to Eureka High School in St. Louis where they will compete in a Class 4 district at Brookdale Farms.

The Bulldogs and Waynesville Tigers will be the only non-St. Louis area schools there this year in a tough district. The other teams are Christian Brothers, Eureka, Lafayette (Wildwood), Marquett, Northwest (Cedar Hill), Parkway Central, Parkway North, Parkway South, Parkway North and Rockwood Summit.

The top 30 will move on to sectionals at St. Francis Borgia next week in Washington. The estimated cutoff time for the meet is 30th place around 17:00. The Bulldogs Noah Crutcher is within reach as he ran 17:32 in Camdenton this season. He is currently Ranked 45th in the meet.

The Lady Bulldogs 30th place time as of right now is around 20:50. Emma Puetz is sitting third in the rankings while fellow Lady Bulldog Isabella Frost has a 20th place ranking. Puetz ran a 19:16 at the Camdenton meet while Frost ran 20:30, also in Camdenton.

Check with the Missouri High School Activities Association on schedules and changes due to weather.