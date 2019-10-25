The Lady Bulldogs ended their 2019 season in the first round of the state tournament when they fell to the visiting Kickapoo Chiefs, 4-16.

The Lady Bulldogs lost the coin flip at the beginning of the game and were the visitors on the scoreboard.

The Lady Chiefs trailed by 5 after the first inning of the game. Kickapoo added three more runs to grab an 8-0 lead after the second inning when Kickapoo’s Jaden Wasson knocked in a 3-run homer.

Rolla was able to put four runs on the board in the top of the 3rd inning when Kiera Chrisco hit a 2-run shot out of the park. Her sister Kassidy Chrisco would then hit a single that would bring in two more Bulldogs to cut the Kickapoo lead to 8-4.

The Lady Chiefs defense would hold after that and score one more time in the fourth and end the game by bringing in seven batters in the fifth inning.

Rolla finished the season with and 18-12 record, making the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

Kickapoo will host Raymore-Peculiar from the Kansas City area this Saturday.

Box Score

R 0 0 4 0 0 4

K 5 3 0 1 7 16