The Rolla Lady Bulldogs ended their season this week in the Class 2 State Golf Championship held in Bolivar.

Hannah Hilker shot a 94 on Monday and then shot 100 on the second round on Tuesday. That placed her 67th in Missouri to end a great season. Emma Hobbs was not far behind her as she shot a 102 during the first round of the tournament. She improved on Tuesday to close her tournament with a score of 200.

The boys season will take place in the spring.