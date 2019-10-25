Check out the latest from the Lady Miners, Lady Tigers and Lady Bulldogs

Missouri S&T Lady Miners (17-5)

The Lady Miners have 17 wins on the season and are coming off six wins in a run since October 8. Since that time, they have defeated Maryville, Quincy and Truman State in the Great Lakes Valley Conference by a combined score of 9-2.

They then traveled to Indiana last week and won all three of those games. S&T defeated Grand Valley State from Michigan, the University of Findley, and Walsh University from Ohio. All the games were won 3-1.

This week the Lady Miners will travel to Kansas City and face Rockhurst on Friday and William Jewell in GLVC action on Saturday.

St. James Lady Tigers (13-13-5)

The Lady Tigers are heading into their districts as the sixth-seeded team in their Class 3 Tournament. In the last two weeks they went 2-4-2 with wins over the Belle Lady Tigers and Union Lady Wildcats.

St. James girls defeated Union in a conference game on October 17 on the road. They defeated the Wildcats 25-17 and 25-16. The Lady Tigers also defeated the Belle girls in two sets, 25-22 and 25-21.

Up next was the Sullivan Lady Eagles where the Tigers lost the first set 23-25. St. James came back and won the next one 25-22 and lost the final set 22-25. They faced New Haven in a conference game on Tuesday and defeated them in two sets by a score of 25-20 and 25-22.

“It was a bit up and down and we dug ourselves out of another hole in game two to come back and win. Our senior went out in the first match with an injured thumb, and that seemed to throw us a little bit in both games,” St. James coach Julie Guese said after the New Haven game. “Makayla Case had half the team’s kills at seven out of the 14, and also added 10 digs. We had a decent serving night too.”

Rolla Lady Bulldogs (19-11-1)

The Rolla Lady Bulldogs will face the neighboring Waynesville Lady Tigers at 4 p.m. on October 28 at Rolla High School.

The Lady Bulldogs are 3-1 since October 7 with wins over Waynesville, Owensville and Hillcrest. The only loss in that time was to the Lebanon Lady Yellowjackets.

Rolla traveled to Glendale on Tuesday and fell in two sets. They will travel to Camdenton this Thursday for the final Ozark Conference game of the season.