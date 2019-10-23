Knowing that there is no bench in cross country and that the sport is about where you're going and who you left behind, there were a trio of Moberly girl and boy runners that navigated the 3.1 mile course Tuesday at Green Estes Park in Mexico well enough to earn medals at the 2019 Autumn 5k Classic.

The event culminated the Spartans harrier program's regular season of competition as Moberly runners and served as a tune-up for them to compete hard at the MSHSAA Class 3 District 3 meet being held Nov. 2 at Bowling Green. The Mexico venue also bode well for the Spartan runners to gage themselves against those from St. Dominic, Centralia, Kirksville and the host Bulldogs as each of these schools presented some dominate athletes who will also compete at the same district.

Temperatures of 55 degrees and wind gusts of around 25 mph greeted 168 varsity and jayvee runners representing 12 schools that participated at the Autumn Classic.

Girls Race

Isabella Ross, a Moberly junior, finished second among 60 female varsity runners with a time of 20 minutes, 26.08 seconds, and her freshman companion Anna Rivera placed 11th at 22:25 while sophomore AriAnna Wilkey's time of 23:09 awarded her 18th place. All three girls took home a medal.

Moberly's fourth runner, junior Maggie Crist, arrived in 44th place with a time of 25:42. The Lady Spartans were one person shy of being able to post a team score.

By the time she reached the top of the inclined hill that forced all runners to climb upon hearing the starter's pistol sound, Ross positioned herself in third place behind Marion County's Delaney Straus and Clark County's Grace Buschling for the entire first loop of the course. However, shortly after reaching the top of that initial hill Ross overtook Buschling and followed Straus the rest of the way to the finish line.

“I felt really strong in this race but it was harder running into the wind. I feel that in recent meets I've been able to get my times down to where they need to be for me to compete strong at the district meet coming up. Those two girls I ran with are very good runners and it felt good for me to be able to run with them.,” said Ross. “I believe this was another great race for me to put into the pocket and it comes just a couple of days after I had won the conference cross country championship race that was held at our place on Saturday.”

“ I set a personal best time that day of 19:57 and was so pleased to have run that well, especially on the type of course we have at Moberly which I feel is one of the most challenging courses we run on during the season,” added Ross. “One of my season goals was to become the conference champion. I won that as a freshman, but my sophomore year when the championships were held at Mexico I made a bad mistake making a wrong turn that cost me some time. I did not study or know the course layout very well, but recovered enough to finish in third place. That mistake really drove me to take back the conference title this year, and I wanted to come out running a stronger race this time at Mexico too.”

Straus emerged as the overall female champion with a time of 20 minutes, 20.27 seconds, and Buschling took third at 20:29.

The top three girls teams at the Autumn Classic were tight in the final standings among nine schools that posted a team score with St. Dominic winning with 61 points, Mexico had 69 and Centralia placed third with 86 points. Kirksville placed fifth with 129 points, 41 behind fourth place finisher Clark County.

Marion County placed sixth in the girls team standings with 150 points and was followed by Eldon with 156, Boonville had 185 and Helias 204.

Boys Race

In the Autumn Classic's varsity boys race, the field of 57 runners watched the heels of Kirksville's Evan Aubuchon all the way to the finish line as the Tigers junior continued to have a dominant cross country season with his winning time of 17 minutes, 13.98 seconds.

Aubuchon was about three seconds faster than second place finisher Nathan Frazee of Clark County. The next two runners to complete the course were Kirksville's Dominic Cahalan at 17:43 and Kevin Crooks at 17:48 from a field of 57 runners.

The first Moberly athlete to reach the finish line was senior Joseph Rae, who medaled with a 10th place time of 18:50. The other two Spartan runners to take home some hardware were junior Antonio Rivera (15th, 19:08) and sophomore Joseph Patton (20th, 19:35).

“I felt my run at this race was pretty good. I tried to keep a good, steady pace the whole time and stay with people I remember running with from past cross country meets. Towards the beginning of the season I was was of the last to finish on my team but the last two to three meets I've improved to be the second runner to finish behind Joseph,” said Rivera. “I like to use the downhills to try and pass someone as I try to stride out and go faster. I know I past up a couple of runners to stay ahead of them during one loop, and maybe one more.”

Rivera said him participating in the volunteer summer workout runs have been very beneficial, and that he spends extra hours treading the neighborhoods of Moberly when he takes jogs with his freshman sister Anna, who has emerged into being the second best Lady Spartan runner behind Ross.

Moberly junior Hyrum Rae barely missed the cut for a medal by finishing 21st overall (19:39). Nick Faiella had a time of 20:10 to finish 30th, Spencer Noone was 40th (20:53) and Clark Freeman was 45th (22:09).

The boys team champion Tuesday was Kirksville with 36 points and St. Dominic had 61 for second place. Centralia took third with 90, Moberly had 93 points, Clark County 98, Mexico 111 and Helias 180.

NOTE: Look for comments made by Spartans cross country coach Greg Carroll on a video interview found on the Moberly Monitor-Index Facebook page, or search the words Moberly XC on YouTube.com.