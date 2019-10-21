If the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team doesn’t know Smith-Cotton’s Tera Reberry, they do now.

Reberry single-handedly led the Lady Tigers from a come from behind win over Boonville Thursday night at the Windsor gymnasium in three sets.

The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-16 but dropped sets two and three by the scores of 25-23 and 25-16.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 2-20-1 overall, head coach Hannah Ashley said both the JV and varsity matches were great games. “Spot serving was our biggest weapon,” Ashley said. “Our back row and front row was able to adjust to Smith-Cotton’s hitters. We decided to double block in the middle, which gave upoints in our favor. Our back row moved more in the inside and became the “cushion”. The girls proved there mental toughness on the court and showed their honest effort, which is what we have talked about the last couple games and practices. Nora Morris received the leadership ball due to her positive attitude throughout the three sets.”

Morris had a total of six kills alone and one service point in the first set for Boonville, who led by as much as 11 (23-12) after a kill by senior Carson Dee.

In set two, Boonville and Smith-Cotton played to a total of five ties. The Lady Pirates led by as much as six (17-11) after a hit into the net by Smith-Cotton. However a string of errors by Boonville allowed the Tigers to rally back and take the lead at 22-20. Meanwhile, after rallying back to tie the match at 23-all, Boonville watched Smith-Cotton win the next-two points on a dink by Reberry and a service ace to knot the match at 1-all.

The third set was all Smith-Cotton as the Lady Tigers jumped out in front behind the hitting of Reberry. Smith-Cotton led by as many as 10 on two different occasions at 19-9 and 24-14. Boonville never got any closer than four in the set after the Lady Tigers hit the ball out of bounds to make it 13-9.

On the final point in the set, Reberry scored on a straight kill to the floor to preserve the victory at 25-16.

Morris finished the match for Boonville with 15 attack attempts along with eight digs, six kills, one assist, one ace, one individual block and one shared block with Madison Smith.

Kennedy Renfrow had 17 digs, seven attack attempts and one assist while Abby Reisinger added nine assists, six digs, four attack attempts and two kills. Lily Terrell added 10 digs and nine attack attempts, followed by Madison Smith with 12 attack attempts, three kills, two digs and one shared block with Nora Morris, Lillian Rohrbach with six attack attempts, five digs, two kills and two assists, Carson Dee with six attack attempts, three digs, one kill and one ace, Gabi Webster with two attack attempts and one dig and Molly Schuster with one dig.

In the JV match, Boonville fell in two straight against Smith-Cotton 23-25 and 23-25.

Abby Fuemmeler led the Lady Pirates with seven assists along with five digs, three attack attempts and two aces.

Katelyn Smith finished the match with six attack attempts, three kills, three digs and one block while Genae Hodge added five attack attempts, four digs, three kills and one block, Ava Parman five attack attempts, two kills and two digs, Alyssa Gross five attack attempts, two kills and one dig, Madison Smith three attack attempts, two kills, two assists and one block, Kinley Fox three attack attempts, two kills and one dig, Molly Schuster four digs, one attack attempt and one ace, Shelby Campbell five digs and one ace, Heather Hall five digs and one attack attempt, Claire Witting four digs, Ashlen Homan two attack attempts and one dig, Rachele Muscas three digs and Payton Luscombe with one dig.