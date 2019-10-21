Missouri S&T Miners, St. James Tigers and Rolla Bulldogs

Missouri S&T 5-2 vs. Truman State 6-1

The Miners traveled to Truman State in Kirksville on Saturday and faced a tough Bulldogs team, falling in a wild game 39-41 after a last-minute field goal from TSU.

The Bulldogs took an early 7-0 lead after a 9-yard pass from Jaden Barr to Spencer Newell on a short field drive with 3:38 remaining the quarter. The kick from Josh Schiederer was good after the touchdown.

Missouri S&T scored next after Deshawn Jones capped off a 60-yard drive with his 53-yard touchdown run at the start of the third quarter. Ben Styron made the extra point to tie the game at 7. The Bulldogs responded back in the next possession as Jaylen Jefferson broke free on a 21-yard run. The kick was good and TSU took a 14-7 lead with 11:04 in the first half. The Miners once again tied things up when Brennan Simms connected with Payton McAlister on a 62-yard scoring pass. The game was knotted up again at 14-14 with 8:53 in the half. Truman's Barr connected again after Jake Ellis scored on a 9-yard pass with two minutes left in the half to go up 21-14.

The Bulldogs received the ball first in the second half as Barr connected with Newell on a 50-yard strike to put the Bulldogs up 28-14 at the 7:45 mark in the third quarter. The Miners' Styron connected on a 30-yard field goal afterwards on the ensuing possession.

Then the Miners got the ball back after an interception. Jones ran in a 3-yard score to cut the lead to three points as the Miners trailed 28-25. The Bulldogs' Barr responded and ran 69 yards on a quarterback keeper to bring the TSU lead back to 10 points with 2:07 in the quarter.

TSU added another field goal to the score in the fourth with a 33-yard kick from Schiederer to give the Bulldogs a 38-25 lead. S&T was not ready to give up yet, though, as Simms scored on his own keeper from one yard out on a drive that lasted six minutes. The Miners trailed 32-38 with 5:39 in the game.

The Bulldogs fumbled the ball and gave the Miners a chance to make a comeback with 3:30 on the clock at midfield. Jones broke free from the 13-yard line to tie the game up and the extra point was good to give the Miners a 39-38 lead. TSU came back and connected on several passes, stopping the clock with just seven seconds left. Scheiderer, from Kickapoo High School in Springfield, kicked the game-winning score after the 64-yard drive to finish things out.

The passing leader for S&T was Simms who had 261 yards to the Bulldogs' 272 from Barr. Both McAlister and Breon Michel had over 70 receiving yards for the Miners. Truman's recieving leader was Newell who scored twice on 101 yards. Jones led the Miners with 89 yards and three touchdowns while the Bulldogs had 107 yards on the ground from Barr.

The Bulldogs will face Indy on the Road in Indianapolis, Indiana next Saturday.

St. James Tigers 0-8 vs Union Wildcats 5-3

The Tigers faced a tough Wildcats team at home and fell 0-70.

The Wildcats scored 34 points in the first quarter. Union added 23 points to the score going into halftime to lead 55-0.

The score remained the same in the third quarter. Union score two more touchdowns in the final quarter to make the final 70-0.

St. James will host a winless Pacific Indians team in the regular season finale Friday night at 7 p.m.

Rolla Bulldogs 3-5 vs. Camdenton Lakers 8-0

The Rolla Bulldogs traveled to undefeated Camdenton and faced the top-seeded Lakers on the road. They ultimately fell 14-49 against a strong team.

The Lakers scored first in the first quarter as they connected for a long touchdown pass. The Bulldogs quickly responded and scored a pass through the air of their own from Jack Hounsom to Isaac Hunter to give the team their only lead of the night at 7-6. Camdenton scored late in the quarter to make it a 14-7 going into the second period.

Camdenton had the Bulldogs number in the second quarter as they added 21 points to create a 35-7 lead going into halftime.

The Lakers scored two more touchdowns to get a 49-7 lead after three quarters. Rolla would get one final touchdown in the fourth from Colton Franks to make the final score 49-14.

The Bulldogs had 110 yards in rushing as a team with a touchdown from Franks in the final quarter and Hunter scored for the Bulldogs with his 55-yard catch in the first.

Rolla will travel to Springfield Friday night to face the Central Bulldogs at Drury University in the regular season finale at 7 p.m.