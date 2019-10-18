If any Kansas City Mavericks fan is concerned about the well being of goalie Hayden Hawkey following two opening-season loses, the rookie says he is just fine.

“I can’t wait for tomorrow night,” Hawkey said following Thursday’s extended practice session, referring to the second meeting this season with the Tulsa Oilers.

“They kept me pretty busy in the first game. I know I have to play better and all the guys on the team know we have to play better, too. This week has been like a college week – games on Friday and Saturday and then you wait till the next Friday and Saturday to play again.

“We’ve worked hard this week in practice. We’ve gone over a lot of fundamental stuff and we all believe we’re going to make a better showing Friday than we did in our first two games.”

He will have some help in the nets as the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat, have returned goalie Nick Schneider to the Mavericks. Schneider will be with the team for tonight’s game.

“We knew we were getting a goalie and we thought it was going to be Schneider,” Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson said. “Hayden has done a nice job – better than his record might indicate – but it will be nice to have two goalies on our roster.”

The Oilers visit Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 tonight. Tulsa defeated the Mavericks 5-2 in their season opener last Friday at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The Mavericks followed that loss with a 6-2 setback against the Indy Fuel last Saturday in the team’s home opener.

“If you lose two in a row in the regular season it’s no big deal,” said forward C.J. Eick, “but losing two in a row to start the season gets a lot of attention.

“There is no panic on the team or in this locker room, but there is a sense of urgency – and that’s a good thing.”

Captain Rocco Carzo agrees.

“None of us are happy with the start of this season,” Carzo said, “but the season isn’t over just because we’ve lost two games. It’s the way we lost – we got out-worked and out-hustled and that’s not Mavericks hockey.

“We have to play better and we will play better.”

And if they don’t?

“We’ll find guys who want to come in here and play the game the way it should be played,” Dickson said. “Last week was unacceptable – embarrassing.

“The opening loss at Tulsa was tough, but the loss to Indy at home was simply not acceptable to me, or anyone associated with this team.

“If there is a positive, this has been a great week. The guys have worked hard. We had an optional practice (Tuesday) and every guy showed up. Everyone right now is playing to keep his spot on the team and we’re all excited about Friday night’s game against Tulsa.”