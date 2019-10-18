St. James hosting Union, Rolla visits Camdenton and Missouri S&T visits Truman State

St. James Tigers 0-7 vs. Union Wildcats 4-3

The Tigers are looking for their first win of the season as they host the Union Wildcats in St. James for Homecoming night.

Last week the Tigers fell to Sullivan 0-49 in a game where St. James never came off the line.

“We are getting reps for a lot of guys. Part of the growing process and taking the next step is trying to apply skill at varsity game speed,” St. James coach Josh Rodriguez said. “Our outcomes have not been what we want them to be but at this point in where we are at as a program, we are focused on being process driven. We have to keep grinding during the tough times and get better from it.

“We will need to block and tackle. We are still putting an emphasis on basics and will continue to do so as we grow as a team.”

Union is coming into the game off a 48-12 win over the Owensville Dutchmen at home. The three losses the team suffered this year were to Farmington, St. Clair and Bolivar. All three of those teams combine for a 20-1 record.

St. James will be playing up a class which will always give them bonus points. Another bonus for the team is that St. James should have some motivation for Homecoming. The Tigers still need to take care of business on the gridiron, though.

“We are looking for the offensive and defensive lines to continue to progress and execute,” Rodriguez pointed out. “Control the time of possession and limit their big play opportunities. It is homecoming and with that there are always distractions and other areas that can take away from preparation for the game.

“We are playing for pride and trying to get into the conference win column.”

The Game will kick off at 7 p.m.

Rolla Bulldogs 3-4 at Camdenton Lakers 7-0

The Bulldogs will travel to Camdenton where they will face the undefeated Camdenton Lakers. Camdenton is coming off a narrow 50-42 victory against Glendale.

“Our kids keep playing hard and never quit,” Rolla coach Jon Franks said about what positives came from last week. “Camdenton will be a great environment to play at.”

Rolla did get a spark from Issac Hunter with his 92-yard kickoff return for the Bulldogs’ only touchdown. Franks is hoping to see a little more than that from his group, though.

“We need zero turnovers and to execute our game plan on both sides of the ball. We also need to tackle well and no big touchdown plays,” he stated.

The Bulldogs have rare chance to upset the top-seeded team in their district as they currently sit in sixth place. They will have to cage the strong Laker offense.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. from Bob Shore Stadium.

Missouri S&T Miners 5-1 at Truman State Bulldogs 5-1

The Miners face the toughest challenge of the season so far as they face the 5-1 Bulldogs from Truman State. Missouri S&T picked up a close win over Division I Texas Southern on the road last week while the Bulldogs lost their first game of the season to the Lindenwood Lions in St. Charles.

Truman State will need another good game from Jordan Salima who scored two touchdowns in the loss to Lindenwood. Jaden Barr is also another threat on the ground.

The Miners had a great game from kicker Ben Styron that included the winning field goal late in the game. The other threat from S&T will be quarterback Brennan Simms who has scored on the ground as well as in the air this season. Simms will be looking for Logan Armontrout in the air as well as Deshawn Jones in the backfield this week.

The game will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday in Kirksville.