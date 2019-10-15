It took just one at-bat by Truman leadoff hitter Kennedy Rucker to foreshadow the Patriots’ 15-0, three-inning mercy rule victory over Noland Road rival William Chrisman Monday night at Adair Park.

Rucker singled, took a wide turn off first, headed to second on an errant throw to first and scored when the throw to third base when into left field.

“That’s Kennedy,” said an appreciative Truman pitcher Kara Amos, who allowed just one hit, struck out six and had three hits and three RBIs to star on the mound and at the plate. “When Kennedy gets on, she makes this happen. She inspires all of us. She gave us a 1-0 lead without even getting a hit. That was pretty cool.”

Rucker and Amos each scored three times, while the leadoff hitter had two singles and walked.

“I want to make things happen, to help us get an early lead. I can sense how all my teammates get excited when I get on and steal a base or score a run. It was a great way to start a game against your biggest rival.”

The Patriots scored five runs in the first and 10 in the second. Truman coach Dan Harper had his players walk off the base in the bottom of the second to account for the final outs of the 15-0 win.

“We’re never going to embarrass anyone, especially (Chrisman coach) Lindsey Ramsey,” Harper said after his team wrapped up a 16-11 regular season. “I love that girl. She is so passionate about softball. She works with the youth leagues and we’re done a couple of camps and she just loves softball.”

An error-plagued first inning by the Bears led to Truman’s five runs. But the Patriots exploded for seven hits in the second with Katie Sutton, Amos, Cece Mora, Rucker and Myel White all getting RBIs. Amos had three RBIs in the inning.

“This is our last regular season game and a great way to go into district,” said Amos, as Truman is the No. 1 seed at Raytown and Thursday night plays the winner of the Raytown-Ruskin opener. “We’re so confident and aggressive, We can’t wait for district.”

Harper, however, warned his team to go into district with realistic goals.

“I doubt if we win a game 15-0 in district,” Harper said. “I want our girls to be confident, but I want them to keep working hard. We can win a district title if we don’t go in there thinking all we have to do is show up to win.’

Ramsey had a lengthy postgame meeting with her 6-16 team.

“I told our girls that a new season starts with district,” said Ramsey, whose Bears open with St. Teresa’s Academy. “We’re so much better than we showed today, and I wanted my girls to know that I’m proud of them and want them to work hard going into district.”

Freshman Harley Lankard had the Bears’ lone hit, an opposite field single in the top of the third inning.