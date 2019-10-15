Rolla girls finish fourth overall as a team and boys take ninth

Rolla Bulldogs

The Rolla Bulldogs faced some very tough teams and placed ninth overall in the Conference meet that the Kickapoo Chiefs won by a single point over the West Plains Zizzers.

“It was a very challenging course and they all performed above seeding and expectations,” Rolla coach Rhett Cook said of the boys race.

Junior Orion Parker and Senior Noah Crutcher missed out on All-Conference by a matter of seconds as Parker placed 18th with the time of 18:46 while Crutcher placed 20th with the time of 18:58.

“Orion and Noah worked together to stay in the top 20. They fought very hard in a tough conference," Cook noted. "I like to see the team aspect in cross country and these two showed why this weekend to keep each other going throughout the whole course. Noah provides strong leadership for a younger boys team and provided guidance for the the other four boys whose first time on the course was Saturday.”

The final four boys were sophomore Curtis Connor who placed 53rd with the time of 22:12, sophomore Tyler Die who placed 54th when he ran 22:38, freshman Jeremiah Hower who earned 56th with the time of 22:54 and freshman Gabe Kendel finished in 59th with the time of 24:02.

“Jeremiah, Connor, Tyler, and Gabe are continuing to develop on a weekly basis to compete in each field of runners,” Cook said of the younger group.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs placed fourth in the Ozark Conference Championship behind West Plains, Kickapoo and Waynesville this weekend. Two of the Rolla girls earned All-Ozark Conference.

“We did not put a full team of seven on the course for conference with some injuries we had. The five athletes ran beyond expectations to fight for every position to finish fourth overall in conference," Cook stated.

Senior Emma Puetz led the team with her second place finish. She ran a time of 20:25 on the challenging course in Springfield. Freshman Izzy Frost earned Second Team All-Conference with the time of 22:03.

“The Lake Springfield conference course is a tough course with many hills and challenges. I am very proud of what our girls did," Cooks continued. "Every one of them exceeded expectations and were very patient runners and did not follow the fast pace first mile. I believe the experience of the runners helped us in being patient and running a smart race.”

He was also pleased with the leadership of the top two Bulldogs who earned All-Conference honors.

“Emma provides leadership and ran an amazing race with a second place finish and First Team All-Conference finish. Izzy followed next with a great first outing and receiving Second Team All-Conference as a freshman, an impressive feat," Cooks said.

Junior Mercedes Carpenter placed 30th with the time of 24:05. Both sophomores Mary Romine and Mallory Moats placed 49th and 50th with times of 26:27 and 26:54 to secure the top four for Rolla.

“Mercedez Carpenter continues to develop and battled for every spot to put us in a great place for the overall conference finish of fourth. Mary continues to develop from week to week and shows great improvement everyday. Mallory Moats has had an amazing year and keeps setting course and personal records," Cooks said of the rest of the crew.

"As always, I am very proud of the athletes and their abilities to compete at such high levels in a tough conference on a tough course.”

Boys Team Results

1. Kickapoo – 34

2. West Plains – 35

3. Glendale – 114

4. Waynesville – 117

5. Lebanon – 127

6. Central – 168

7. Camdenton – 180

8. Rolla – 201

9. Hillcrest – 277

All Conference- Boys

1. Brady Bauder – Kickapoo – 16:33.02

2. Bryan O’Barr – Waynesville – 16:55.09

3. Riley Simpson – West Plains – 17:08.86

4. Tyler Harris – Kickapoo – 17:18.47

5. Wesley Laughary – West Plains – 17:19.65

6. Zach Finley – West Plains – 17:43.02

7. Colby Soulier – West Plains – 17:47.24

8. Colby Garner – Kickapoo – 17:56.19

9. Hilton Newell – Glendale – 17:57.49

10. Brooklyn Creehan – Kickapoo – 18:03.22

11. Jake Creehan – Kickapoo – 18:08.67

12. Jake Thoenen – Camdenton – 18:13.42

13. Brooks Barker – Kickapoo – 18:29.84

14. JD Sydow – West Plains – 18:28.62

Girls Team Results

1. West Plains – 29

2. Kickapoo – 52

3. Waynesville – 115

4. Rolla – 139

5. Lebanon – 148

6. Parkview – 167

7. Glendale – 172

8. Central – 180

8. Camdenton – 180

All Conference- Girls

1. Klaire Brown – Kickapoo – 20:01.06

2. Emma Puetz – Rolla – 20:25.27

3. Mia Harris – West Plains – 20:26.57

4. Sally Cybulski – Kickapoo – 20:51.07

5. Rebecca Loya – Hillcrest – 21:03.36

6. Kaylee Lambe – West Plains – 21:04.79

7. Jorden Tollenaar – West Plains – 21:17.01

8. Brayden Kantola – West Plains – 21:19.46

9. Kyia Weisbrod – West Plains – 21:20.18

10. Tara Randol – Kickapoo – 21:22.93

11. Jayna Gunter – West Plains – 21:48.19

12. Izzy Frost – Rolla – 22:03.64

13. Jorday Kantola – West Plains – 22:13.97

14. Madelyn Newsom – Waynesville – 22:22.66