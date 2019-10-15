Rolla Bulldogs and Missouri S&T Miners and Lady Miners

Rolla Bulldogs 13-4-1 (5-1 Ozark Conference)

The Rolla Bulldogs had a successful last few days as they picked up a win in conference but also earned a state ranking. Rolla was ranked ninth in the state in Class 3 on Friday, in a class where mostly St. Louis schools are recognized.

The Bulldogs defeated Lebanon on Monday night 4-0 to get their 13th win of the season and fifth win in the Ozark Conference. They are still in the hunt to win the conference title.

The three goals were scored by Evan Moore, Gabe Stanislawski, and Mohamad Alamaldien. Stanislawski assisted in two goals while Alamaldien had an assist of his own. Josiah Homan had his fifth save in the last eight games.

The junior varsity won their game 3-1 to improve their record to 3-3-2.

The next three games for the Bulldogs are at home. Up next is Central for a potential Ozark Conference title game on Thursday. The varsity will follow the junior varsity game at 5 p.m.

Rolla will travel to Parkway Central for a 3 p.m. game on Friday and then face Harrisonville from the Kansas City side of the state at 10 a.m. on Saturday- also at Parkway Central. The Alumni Game will be in Rolla at noon on Saturday.

Missouri S&T Miners 4-5-2 (3-4-2 Great Lakes Valley Conference)

The Missouri S&T Miners are coming off a big win on Sunday over the University of Missouri at St Louis in Rolla and an 0-2 loss to Lindenwood in St. Charles on Friday.

S&T is one step closer to making the postseason as they are in 10th place in the GLVC standings where they need to be ranked eighth or higher to compete in the conference tournament.

The Miners defeated the Tritons from St. Louis 4-3 in a high-scoring game by both teams. UMSL came into the game defeating the second-ranked team in the nation.

The Tritons led 2-1 going into halftime. S&T did the inverse in the second half as they ended regulation with a 3-3 tie. The first overtime went scoreless and Missouri S&T scored just one minute into the second overtime on a goal from Paal Benum to get a much needed win.

The goals for S&T were from Jacob Brady, Bertram Gjelfort, Jason Jorgensen and Benum. They were all assisted by Tim Schreffl, Thomas Jorgensen and Julien Denis.

The Tritons goals were all scored by Magnus Andersen.

The next game for the Miners is this weekend as they host two games. On Friday they will play Truman State at 7:30 p.m. and will host Quincy on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for the season's last home game. S&T will have four away conference games the last two week of the regular season.

Missouri S&T Lady Miners 4-5-2 (4-4-1 Great Lakes Valley Conference)

The Lady Miners had a good weekend as they tied Lindenwood on Friday while defeating UMSL 1-0 in overtime on Sunday.

S&T trailed 1-2 going into halftime in St. Charles on Friday. Kayla Foster scored her second goal of the game with eight minutes left to go in the second half. Neither team scored in the two overtimes.

Foster's goals were assisted by Jess Haller and Paige Jackson on Friday. The Lindenwood goals were scored by Mia Corrigan and Sammi Gregory.

The Lady Miners defeated UMSL in their overtime game of the weekend. Both teams were scoreless at the end of regulation. Julia Crets scored her first goal of the year when she hit an open shot with just 31 seconds left in the first overtime.

The S&T Women are in seventh place in the GLVC standings. Their next game is this Friday against Truman State and Sunday against Quincy. Both games are at home. The Friday start time is 5 p.m. and Sunday is noon.