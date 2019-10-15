The Monitor-Index Athlete of the Week Spotlight shines on Moberly High School senior Ma'Kayla Payne, who has enjoyed playing varsity softball and girls basketball for four years.

Ma'Kayla is the starting first baseman this fall for the Lady Spartans softball team under head coach Ryan Taylor. She closed out last season batting .291 and was named to the all-district second team.

As the team's cleanup batter this fall, Payne holds a .207 batting average for games played through Oct. 13 with a pair of triples, four doubles and she has driven in eight runs for Moberly (7-15).

The Lady Spartans had a make up game Monday at Marshall, and for the next two days Moberly is hosting the Class 3 District 15 softball tournament. Payne and her teammates are competing against Boonville at 4:30 p.m. and the winner will play again at 7:30 p.m. against top seed Kirksville. District championship game is 6 p.m. Thursday.

When not playing sports, Payne said she enjoys watching her 16-year old brother Jaisten play basketball for the Moberly Spartans boys team, and she wants to spend as much time sleeping and hanging out with friends.

Ma'Kayla also has an older sister, Trea Vestal, 19.

Here's getting to know Ma'Kayla Payne a little more.

Favorite TV Show & Movie: Law & Order and Poetic Justice

Favorite college team and/or professional team, along with athlete: LeBron James of the LA Lakers

If you was given one super hero power, what would it be and why would you want it?

“I would want the power to be invisible because I could annoy people and find out things,” Payne said.

Name 3 celebrities or prominent persons you would invite to a dinner party.

Ma'Kayla would like to sit down and have dinner with LeBron James, Chris Brown and Will Smith.

In advance you're told that you will be dropped off on a deserted island, unknown of its content, for a full week. You are allowed to fill a common size back pack with only 5 items to take with you. What do you put in the back pack?

Payne said she would be sure to pack a flash light, a lighter, supply of food, a knife and some sun block.