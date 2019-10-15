Missouri S&T, Rolla and St. James

Missouri S&T Miners 5-1 vs. Texas Southern Tigers 0-6

The Miners traveled to Houston, Texas where they faced their first Division I opponent in nearly six years and came away with a 23-20 victory.

The Miners Ryan Kirkendall scored the first points on the board for the Miners after he ran back an 18-yard interception. Ben Syron made the extra point with 12:09 in the quarter. Texas Southern struck next on the next drive as Domin Franklin capped off a 5-play, 60-yard drive to tie the game up on his 8-yard run with 8:25 in the quarter. The Miners Ben Styron kicked a 32-yard field goal with 4:19 left. S&T picked up a 10-7 lead after the first quarter.

The Tigers added a field goal of their own just a couple of minutes into the second period as Rick Garcial III tied things up with his 45-yard field goal. The Miners drove the ball and nearly scored on the next drive, but gave the ball back to the Tigers on the Texas Southern 25-yard line. Franklin scored his second touchdown with a 1-yard run after the Tigers drove the ball 75 yards in just under three minutes. The Miners used the next drive to even things up and run the first half out. Brennan Simms scores on a 1-yard quarterback keeper at the 2:38 mark of the half. Both teams went into the locker room tied at 17.

The second half of the game was a kicking match as both teams scored three field goals. Styron hit a 31-yard boot just 20 seconds into the second half. He added another field goal with 3:51 in the third quarter when he nailed a 41-yard strike. The Miners took a 23-17 lead after three periods.

The Tigers added the final score of the game when Garcia hit a 24-yard field goal. The Miners would fend off the Tigers for the final nine minutes to pick up their fifth win of the season.

The next game for the Miners will be against Truman State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Rolla Bulldogs 3-4 vs. Lebanon Yellowjackets 5-2

The Bulldogs hosted rival Lebanon on Friday night and walked away with a 43-7 defeat.

Lebanon scored just two minutes into the first quarter and that was followed by a Rolla kickoff return by Isaac Hunter to tie the game up at 7. The Yellowjackets then scored off of a 3-yard run with six minutes left in the quarter and controlled things the rest of the way.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to sixth in the district standings. The Bulldogs first playoff game as of right now would be against the Helias Catholic Crusaders of Jefferson City.

Camdenton remains the top seed while Lebanon, Helias, Washington, and Marshfield round out the top five. Union and Pacific from the Four Rivers Conference are the seventh and eighth seeds.

The next game for the Bulldogs will be against another district opponent as they travel to Camdenton this Friday at 7 p.m.

St. James Tigers 0-7 vs Sullivan Eagles 4-3

The Tigers traveled to Sullivan to take on the Eagles that had just upset Hermann the week before. St. James could not slow down the Eagles as they fell 0-49 in the game.

Sullivan held a 27-0 lead after the first quarter and the Eagles added 10 more points in the second to lead 37-0 going into halftime. The younger squad of Sullivan added two more touchdowns in the second half of the game.

The Tigers are sitting in eighth place in districts and would face the defending Class 2 state champion Blair Oaks Falcons near Jefferson City in the first week of the playoffs. Buffalo, Springfield Catholic and Salem are the top four teams in the district.

The next game for St. James will be against Class 4 Union at home on Friday at 7 p.m.