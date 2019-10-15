For the second time in a 24-hour span Kansas City Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson was at a loss for words.

After his team dropped the season opener 5-2 at Tulsa Friday, he watched an "embarrassing" 6-2 home-opening loss to the Indy Fuel Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in front of a boisterous crowd of 5,439 fans.

The Fuel ran off to a 4-0 lead and never looked back as Dickson tries to find an answer to his team's slow start.

"It's embarrassing," Dickson said after a lengthy postgame meeting with his team. "That's two bad games in a row. They don't want to work in a game so we're going to work Monday – and I mean, we're going to work.

"How do you not go out and work hard in the season opener and the home opener. We owe our fans and this organization so much more than we've shown these first two games."

The Fuel opened the scoring 3:40 into regulation on a goal from Bobby McIntyre.

The Fuel doubled their lead 7:30 into the first on a power play goal from Keoni Texeira. Four of the Fuel's goals came against Kansas City's penalty kill units.

“We're five-for-five (on the penalty kill) in Tulsa then give up four tonight," captain Rocco Carzo said. "Unacceptable! We were sloppy in Tulsa (in the opener), tonight we were outworked and outhustled. The effort wasn't there."

Indy continued its first-period assault, when Karl El-Mir found the back of the net on another Fuel power play at the 13:43 mark to make it 3-0.

The Fuel continue to pour it on the Mavericks at the 4:41 mark of the second period, when Alex Krushelnyski snuck one behind Mavs rookie goaltender Hayden Hawkey. The Mavericks trailed 4-0 despite outshooting Indy 19-15 through the first two periods.

"Tonight was not Hayden's fault," Dickson stressed. "We have guys who have been here three seasons and guys who are rookies making the same mistakes, leaving him out there all alone on two breakaways. They have a backdoor tap-in. I feel bad for him, I really do."

David Dziurzynski got the Mavericks on the board in the third period, scoring a goal in his second straight game on assists from John Furgele and Mitch Hults at the 7:06 mark.

Darian Dziurzynski then picked off the puck in the Fuel offensive zone and scored an unassisted goal to cut it to 4-2.

And that was it for the Mavericks' offensive production as Indy’s El-Mir completed his hat trick on a pair of power play goals at 10:08 and 15:27.

"This is all about effort," Carzo said. "We have the talent, but in the first two games we didn't have the effort and that is something that will be addressed."