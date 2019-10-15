The season ended for Rolla last week in the Class 2 District 3 semifinal team tournament at Eureka.

The third-seeded Lady Bulldogs fell 1-5 to No. 2 Eureka. All of the teams were from the St. Louis area except for Rolla and Waynesville.

In the double side of things, the team of Faith Taylor an Anne Marie Bevis fell to Harper Lashley and Lauren Ulrich 1-8. Sheri Chan and Mya Burken then defeated Faith Orso and Emma Feltz 8-4 to tie things up. The final double went to Eureka as Hanna Grossnicklaus and Sophia Muegge defeated Molly Hardwick and Elliana Stanislawski 8-2.

Taylor fell 1-8 to Lashley while Chan was defeated by Unrich 2-8. Hardwick was in the final team match of the year when she fell to Feltz 4-8.

The Lady Bulldogs finish with an 8-7-1 record on the season.