Hannah Marie and Emma Hobbs qualify for state tournament

The Lady Bulldogs golf team has had an impressive year and the year will continue as the team recently punched its ticket to the state tournament.

Rolla will have two girls compete in the MSHSAA Class 2 State Golf Championship on Monday and Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs placed fourth as a team with a score of 379. Glendale won the tournament with the team score of 331.

Hannah Marie had a great day in Harrisonville with a 15-over-par performance on the tough course to place 13th and qualify for the championship meet. Emma Hobbs was right with her as she shot 16-over-par to place 14th in the sectional tournament.

Abbey Hobbs placed 30th with her score of 28-over-par. Jesse Coverdell shot a 32-over-par to earn 39th place.

The girls will compete at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar on October 21st and 22nd.

Team Scores

1 Glendale - 331

2 Ozark - 365

3 Carthage - 386

4 Rolla - 379

5 Smith-Cotton (Sedalia) - 383

6 Ray-Pec (KC) - 409