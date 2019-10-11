S&T men's golf team finished out the final round of the Midwest Regional today with a 7th place finish and two top-20 individual finishers.

EUREKA, MO- S&T men's golf team finished out the final round of the Midwest Regional Wednesday with a 7th place finish and two top-20 individual finishers.



After the team's 597 finish of two rounds yesterday, the Miners came into today's final round in 6th place. Their 304 finish in round three put them at 900 for the event and just one stroke behind 6th place finisher, Drury.



McKendree University claimed the top team spot, finishing today with a 299 team score and an 889 overall. Maryville (891), Missouri-St. Louis (894), Indianapolis (896), and Lindenwood (898) rounded out the remaining top-five teams. The top-nine finishing teams, which included Hillsdale College (903) and Trevecca Nazarene (904) all finished within 15 strokes of each other.



Gustav Liljedhal finished in the top-10 individually after his 73 performance today put him at 218 for the tournament. Mike Finnegan (San Tan Valley, Ariz./Perry) also cracked the top-20 finishers with a 223 final score and a 15th place finish. Colin Stolze (St. Louis, Mo./Chaminade College Preparatory) (229), Fatt Hoe Yong (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia/SMK Seri Bintang Utara) (231), and Austin Hoerstkamp (Washington, Mo./St. Francis Borgia) (247) rounded out the rest of the team's scoring.



Josh Davenport of Hillsdale College took home the top spot individually after winning the four-way tie-breaker with competitors from Drury, Lindenwood, and Maryville.



The Miners will be back in action next Monday and Tuesday when they take part in the National Preview hosted by Lindenwood University.