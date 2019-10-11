A glance at the postseason for Newburg, Rolla, St. James and Waynesville

Newburg Lady Wolves - Class 1 District 2

The Lady Wolves are coming off a loss to the St. James Lady Tigers and Newburg has two more games to pick up its first win of the year. The Lady Wolves were scheduled to face Richland on Thursday in the final Frisco League game of the seasonand will travel to Cuba on October 14 to close out the regular season with game time at 5 p.m.

Newburg will face Laquey for a rematch in the play-in game of the district tournament on October 16 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will face the Stoutland Tigers on the October 17 in Crocker at 4 p.m.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs - Class 4 District 9

The Rolla Lady Bulldogs are coming off a 9-19 loss to the Lady Chiefs of Kickapoo on Wednesday that decided the Ozark Conference Championship.

The Bulldogs will now look ahead to their final few games and the upcoming district tournament. They were scheduled to travel to Sullivan on Thursday and then face Buffalo, Owensville, and Cor Jesu Academy on Friday and Saturday in the Rolla Invitational Tournament.

Their first game of the district tournament will be at home against the 5-12 Springfield Central Lady Bulldogs or the 5-18 Camdenton Lady Lakers next week in the semifinal round on October 17 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will face Lebanon or Waynesville on October 18 for the district title at 6 p.m.

St. James Lady Tigers - Class 3 District 10

The St. James girls picked up their fourth win of the season defeating the Newburg Lady Wolves 15-3 on October 7. That is their second win over the Lady Wolves this year.

The Lady Tigers were scheduled to face the Crocker Lions from the Frisco League in a tough matchup on Thursday. They will face Buffalo next week in the play-in game in the district tournament on October 16 in Bolivar at 5 p.m. The winner will face the top-seeded Bolivar Lady Liberators on October 17 at 4 p.m.

Waynesville Lady Tigers - Class 4 District 9

The Lady Tigers picked up a 21-11 win over Willow Springs on Monday for “Blue Night,” in honor of local law enforcement. Their next game will be this Friday and Saturday in the Rolla Tournament.

The Lady Tigers are the two seed and will face the Lebanon Lady Yellowjackets on October 17 at the Rolla softball field next to the middle school at 7 p.m.