The latest from the Miners, Lady Miners and Bulldogs

Missouri S&T Lady Miners

The Lady Miners are 3-5-1 on the season and are coming off an overtime loss to Rockhurst on Sunday in Rolla. S&T defeated William Jewell last Friday at home 1-0 thanks to a goal from Chayse Richardson on a 15-yard throw on the right side at the 49:55 mark of the contest.

The next game for S&T will be on the road this Friday in St. Charles at Lindenwood beginning at 5 p.m. The women will host the University of Missouri- St. Louis on Sunday at noon.

Missouri S&T Miners

The men’s team is 3-4-2 this season after they tied Williams Jewell on Friday and fell to Rockhurst 2-3 on Sunday. Bertram Gjelfort and Julien Denis both scored in the Rockhurst game.

The men's game will follow the women in Lindenwood at 7:30 p.m., on Friday. The men will host the University of Missouri- St. Louis on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Rolla Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have been on a roll. In the last 11 games they are 9-1-1 with a tie to Parkway South and a 2-3 loss to the West Plains Zizzers. They are currently tied for first in the Ozark Conference.

The Bulldogs defeated the Waynesville Tigers in Waynesville on Monday 3-0. Their goals were scored by Gabe Stanislawski, who had two of them, and Mohamad Alamaldien. Quincy Cummings and Evan Moore each had an assist in the win. Goalie Josiah Homan recorded his seventh shutout of the season.

Rolla went on to host the Hillcrest Hornets on Wednesday and produced another shutout in a 4-0 win to improve to 12-4-1 on the year. Alamaldien scored twice while both Noah Hatfield and Stanislaski added a goal each. Moore and Carlos Guzman had an assist each. Josiah and Ben Fisher split the shutout in goal for the win.

The next game for Rolla is at Lebanon on October 14. Then they will host Springfield Central, who has just one Ozark Conference loss on the year, on October 17.