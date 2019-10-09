AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Bishop Ward vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
Panther Classic
At Park Hill South High School
7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Park Hill South
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage
4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 2 District 14 Tournament
3:15 p.m. — Championship: Lee's Summit North vs. St. Teresa's Academy at Plaza Tennis Center
Class 2 District 15 Tournament
4 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships, Osage Trail Middle School
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at William Chrisman
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton
Panther Classic
At Park Hill South High School
4, 5:30 or 7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m. — Kansas City Christian at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Lutheran
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City
7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Staley at Truman
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
4:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Warrensburg at Centennial Pool-Plex
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pierce City
7 p.m. — Truman vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School
7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Truman at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 6:45 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)
• Tennis: ATP Shanghai/WTA Tianjin, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• Golf: Ladies European Tour Hero Women’s Indian Open, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Rugby: World Cup: United States vs. Argentina (tape), noon, NBCSN (46)
• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 2 p.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)
• MLB playoffs: NLDS: St. Louis at Atlanta, 4 p.m., TBS (50)
• College soccer: Kentucky at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College volleyball: Wisconsin at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College volleyball: Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Women’s college soccer: Virginia at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• NHL: New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA preseason: New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Appalachian State at Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College volleyball: Texas at Kansas State, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Soccer: USL: Birmingham Legion FC at Hartford Athletic, 7 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• College volleyball: Mississippi at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC (284)
• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., TBS (50)
• College volleyball: Minnesota at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College volleyball: Baylor at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Wednesday’s Radio
• MLB playoffs: NLDS: St. Louis at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)