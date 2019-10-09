The latest from the Lady Miners, Lady Tigers and Lady Bulldogs volleyball teams

Missouri S&T Lady Miners 11-5

The Lady Miners faced two very strong teams last week and fell to both.

They began on Friday when hosting the University of Illinois-Springfield Lady Prairie Stars in a Great Lake Valley Conference matchup who are 12-4 on the season. The S&T women fell 1-3 to Springfield after winning the first set 25-21. The Lady Prairie Stars won the next three 25-20, 25-23, and 26-24.

The Lady Miners then hosted the nationally-ranked Lewis Lady Flyers from St. Louis. The Lady Miners fell 17-25, 23-25, and 23-25 in the final set to Lewis.

The Lady Miners traveled to Maryville in St. Louis on Tuesday and will host the Quincy Lady Hawks on Thursday. Both of those games will begin at 7 p.m. They will end the week with a home game against the Truman State Lady Bulldogs on Saturday at 3 p.m. All of the games will be GLVC games.

St. James Lady Tigers 5-5

The Lady Tigers have had a busy week that began last week as they defeated the Dixon Lady Bulldogs on the road 2-0 with 25-10 scores in both. St. James then faced off against Cuba on the road where they won that match 2-0 with a combined score of 50-32 in both.

The Lady Tigers faced Linn in the Paint it Pink Night on Monday and no score was entered at the time. They will face Hermann in a conference game at home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. St. James will travel to Owensville this Thursday for another conference game.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs 16-10-1

The Rolla girls had a very good week at they went undefeated losing only one set the entire time. Rolla began Monday defeating the Licking Lady Wildcats 2-0 at home. They hosted the West Plains Lady Zizzers on Thursday and picked up and Ozark Conference win with a 2-0 shutout.

Rolla won its home tournament with wins over Mexico, Sullivan, Osage, and Summersville on Saturday. Rolla defeated the Owensville Dutchgirls on Monday 2-1 on the road in a close matchup with scores of 25-13, 25-27, and 25-12.

The next game for the Lady Bulldogs will be a home contest against the Lebanon Lady Yellow Jackets for another Ozark Conference matchup.