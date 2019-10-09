The laptop on the desk was buzzing, a cell phone was ringing and one of the newest members of the Kansas City Mavericks was knocking on the door.

Welcome to the world of coach John-Scott Dickson, who needs to trim his team’s roster to 21 by 2 p.m. today.

Oh, and he was on his way to Drumm Farm Golf Club for the team’s annual golf outing with sponsors and fans.

“Not a good day for a golf tournament,” quipped Dickson, “but I know once I get out of here and out on the course I’ll enjoy myself. I always enjoy visiting with our sponsors and fans, it’s just that we have a lot of work to do before 2 p.m. tomorrow.”

The Mavericks can have 21 players on the roster the first 30 days. They then have to cut it down to 20. They can also have a small number of players on injured reserve.

And he has to figure out who is making the trip to Tulsa for Friday’s season opener against the Oilers. The Mavericks then open at home at 7 p.m., Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena against the Indy Fuel.

“We’re taking 18 players to Tulsa,” Dickson said. “If it was an overnight trip, we’d take 20, but we’re taking 18.”

One of those players could be rookie goaltender Hayden Hawkey, who has not yet been offered a contract. He is on a tryout with the Mavericks and has been impressive – and busy – after top goalie Nick Schneider was recalled by the American Hockey League affiliate Stockton Heat earlier this week.

“We’ll get things worked out with Hayden,” Dickson said. “I really like what he’s done in camp and he’s only going to get better. And I can’t say for sure, but we’re hoping we get Nick back from Stockton.”

Dickson said the Mavericks worked on some special team play, the power play and penalty kills and added that his team is ready for Friday’s opener.

“We open against the team that won Game 7 against us last season to end our playoff run,” Dickson said. “The guys who are here from last year remember that, and the newcomers have heard about it so Tulsa is a good way to start the season.

“We have some new players, they have some new faces, but it’s still Kansas City versus Tulsa and it should be a good game. We’re excited to get the season started, and we’re all excited to get back home for the home opener on Saturday.”