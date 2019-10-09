The Rolla Lady Bulldogs competed in the Class 2 District 5 Tournament on Monday at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield. They fell less than 50 strokes shy of a district title and placed third at a team with a score of 376.
Glendale placed first with a score of 320 and Ozark edged out Rolla with 352. Kickapoo placed fourth with 379 team points.
The winner of the tournament was a tie between two Glendale girls who both shot 7-over-par with a score of 77 to share the district crown.
The top Rolla golfer was Hannah Hilker who earned All-District with her tie for sixth place. She shared the spot with Jadaea Asa from Glendale as they both shot an 84 on the day. Emma Hobbs placed 13th with a score of 94 while both Jesse Coverdell and Abby Hobbs shot a 99 on the day. Callie Harmon earned 36th with here score of 115.
There were 54 golfers in the district tournament.
The girls will compete as a team next week at Hoots Hollow at Country Creek in Harrisonville for a chance to move on to state.
Team Results (Top 5)
1 Glendale (OC) 320
2 Ozark (COC) 252
3 Rolla (OC) 376
4 Kickapoo (OC) 379
5 West Plains (OC) 406
Individual Results (Top 10)
1 Wriley Hiebert (Glendale) 77
1 Halle Jungmann (Glendale)77
3 Kathyn Finke (Kickapoo) 81
4 Madison James (Glendale) 82
5 Elizabeth Freeman (Ozark) 83
6 Jadaea Asa (Glendale) 84
6 Hannah Hilker (Rolla) 84
8 Abigail Lipford (West Plains) 86
9 Georgia Fraser (Ozark) 88
9 Madelyn Jenkins (Ozark)88