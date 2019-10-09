The Rolla boys and girls cross country teams competed in Camdenton at the 16th annual Laker Invitational at Ha Ha Tonka State Park on October 5 and both teams had very strong results.

There were more than 30 teams at the meet.

“It was a great day to run on a fast course and the athletes responded well. This girls team always keeps it riveting and leaves it all out there week to week in practice and competitions,” Rolla coach Rhett Cook said of the day.

Boys

Rolla placed 13th in the meet at a team. The Jefferson City Jays won the meet with an average time of 16:28. The Bulldogs had outstanding performances from Noah Crutcher with his time of 17:32 for 32nd place, as well as Orion Parker who was just behind him with the time of 17:54 to earn 42nd.

Conner Curtis ran a time of 20:47, while John Lashley and Jeremiah Hower both ran right at 21:10 to finish together.

“The boys continue to improve each week and all their hard work and effort is starting to pay off as we finish Camdenton and enter into conference week.”, Cook noted.

Girls

The girls program placed ninth in the race with an average time of 22:35. The winner for the girls was Columbia Hickman who averaged 20:38 as a team.

Emma Puetz led the team by finishing second with the time of 19:16, She was just behind Alicen Ashley from Nixa who ran 18:55 to win. Izzy Frost came in ninth with the time of 20:30.

Kenzi Duvall ran a strong time of 23:31 to take 60th place in the race while Mary Romine finished in 24:33. Mallory Moats finished with a time of 25:02 and Ella Kuhlman rounded out the Rolla top five with her run of 26:26.

There was 88 girls in the race.

“As always I am very proud of the cross country team and their abilities to become tremendous athletes and lifelong runners,” Cook said.